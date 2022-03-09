Research and Markets announce their support of UNICEF’s humanitarian response in Ukraine

Dublin, Ireland, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the dreadful events occurring in Ukraine, Research and Markets are showing solidarity with Ukraine by reinvigorating their partnership with UNICEF as they respond to this conflict.



UNICEF has a strong presence in Ukraine with 130 specialists on the ground and four field offices in operation for 25 years. As such, UNICEF is well placed to respond across the entire country. UNICEF is also deploying surge teams of humanitarian specialists to Poland, Moldova, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia over the coming days.



Research and Markets believe passionately in the rights of children. As the conflict escalates in Ukraine, the children of Ukraine are in desperate need of help. Research and Markets wish to offer them solidarity and support.



“The children of Ukraine need help now. This generous action by Research & Markets will support UNICEF’s work protecting children living in conflict and scale up our life-saving programmes for children.” - Owen Buckley, UNICEF Ireland Corporate Lead



“Everyone at Research and Markets is extremely concerned by the conflict that is unfolding in Ukraine. Today, we are building on our relationship with UNICEF, by supporting their humanitarian efforts to help Ukrainian children and their families at this time.” - Ross Glover, CEO, Research and Markets

For more information https://www.researchandmarkets.com/charity/unicef-ukraine-for-every-child

