LastPass Recognized as the Only Password Manger on G2’s 2022 Best Software Awards for Best Security Product

BOSTON, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LastPass, the global leader in zero-knowledge password management, today announced it has been named to G2’s 2022 Best Software Awards, placing 14 out of 50 Best Security Product list. Operating a software marketplace used by more than 60 million software buyers annually, G2 is the definitive online destination to discover, review and manage the technology that businesses need to reach their potential. Its annual Best Software List ranks the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.



This award follows recent wins from TrustRadius for Best Relationship, Value and Feature Set in Identity Management and G2 as a leader in Password Management, Single Sign-On (SSO), and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) for Winter 2022. These latest wins showcase LastPass’ continued momentum to increase consumer and business awareness of the importance of proper password hygiene.

“We’re honored to be recognized again by our peers at G2 as part of their annual list of leading software companies in 2022. Being the only password manager recognized on the list highlights that LastPass is meeting our mission of providing a best-in-class service. This win is a proof point of our dedication to the user experience and our mission to secure users’ digital lives,” said Dan DeMichele, Vice President of Product Management at LastPass.

“As we continue to accelerate rapid growth, our online marketplace boasts 100,000+ software and services companies in 2,000+ categories and over 1.5 million trusted user reviews. Simply put, G2 is where you go for software,” said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO, G2. “Our annual Best Software List aims to guide buyers on their purchasing decisions, knowing they can trust in the credibility and objectivity of our scoring algorithms. We applaud those companies named to our 2022 list, as they’ve earned the satisfaction among their customers as well as an impressive market presence.”

The top 100 software sellers are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each seller, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be included in one of G2’s Software Sellers or Software Products “Best Of” lists, a software seller or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2021 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2’s 2022 Best Software List and read more about G2’s methodology .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping more than 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of companies partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business -- including Salesforce, Hubspot, Zoom, Adobe and more. For more information, visit www.g2.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About LastPass

LastPass is an award-winning password manager which helps more than 30 million registered users organize and protect their online lives. For more than 85,000 businesses of all sizes, LastPass provides password and identity management solutions that are convenient, easy to manage and effortless to use. From enterprise password management and single sign-on to adaptive multifactor authentication, LastPass for Business gives superior control to IT and frictionless access to users. For more information, visit https://lastpass.com. LastPass is trademarked in the U.S. and other countries.