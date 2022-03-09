Reliable internet, more space top priorities when moving, new study reveals

74% of people who have relocated say the pandemic made reliable and fast internet more important in their home search according to recent survey.



Highlights:

National study reveals more than half of recent movers wanted to live in an area with better infrastructure for fast home internet (52%) and reliable cellular service (54%)

Those who’ve moved are more likely to own and live in a single-family home

Those working in remote or hybrid positions were more likely to move states than those working in person

People get more choices for home internet in more places with Verizon’s 5G Home Internet, Fios, and LTE Home Internet

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon today released findings of a new survey of people who moved homes during the pandemic. The Verizon Movers Study, based on a Morning Consult survey of US residents who have recently moved, shows more than half those relocating wanted to live in an area with better infrastructure for fast home and cellular internet.

With the rise in adoption of the distributed workforce and the ability for individuals to relocate to new areas, the study shows a continued and sustained move between urban, metro, and rural markets, giving rise to the need for accessible, reliable, fast home Internet. Verizon recently expanded offerings for 5G Home internet - now available in more than 900 cities across the U.S. Over the past 2 years over 9.9 million Verizon customers have requested address changes, with more than 3 million moving between states.



“With more people on the move actively selecting their next home based on home internet capabilities, our 5G Home Internet is ideal for those looking for something ultra simple, ultra fast and at an amazing value,” said Frank Boulben, Chief Revenue Officer, Verizon Consumer Group. “With 5G Home Internet, LTE Home Internet and our award-winning Fios, we’ll quickly become THE home Internet provider across the US.”

Who’s moving in the US and why



The survey of recent movers in the US reveals:

Seven in 10 recent movers say access to broadband internet was an important factor in their home search after they decided to move and more than half say access to a 5G network was an important factor.

Those who’ve moved are more likely now compared to prior to their move to own and live in a single-family home.

Among US adults who’ve moved in the past 18 months, 44% report living in a home, condo, or apartment they own, representing an 8-point increase from 36% who owned their home prior to their most recent move.

A slight majority of recent movers (51%) say they currently live in a single-family home, representing a 5-point increase from 46% who lived in a single-family home prior to their most recent move.

Three in 4 movers remained within their state but those working in a hybrid or remote format were more likely to have moved states compared to those working in person (31% vs. 18%).

More than half of recent movers wanted to live in an area with better infrastructure for fast home internet (52%) and reliable cellular service (54%).

34% of study respondents said that installation of new broadband connectivity took over 2 hours.



Verizon offers more choice for home Internet in more places



Verizon gives people more choice for home internet in more places with expansion of Verizon’s 5G Home Internet , Fios and LTE Home Internet. 5G Home Internet , which covers 30 million households around the country, offers customers a new wireless home internet option that turns the 5G Ultra Wideband signal outside of your home into Wi-Fi that powers devices in your home.1 Set up is as simple as plug and play . There are no annual contracts, extra fees, data overages or equipment charges. Customers can choose from two plans: 5G Home or 5G Home Plus, with lots of perks included. Verizon customers can get 50 percent off if you’re on one of Verizon’s new 5G Ultra Wideband Unlimited plans and have Auto Pay.2



Our award winning Fios is currently available in several key metro areas in the northeast providing ultra-low lag home internet on the 100% fiber-optic network. Fios offers symmetrical upload and download speeds,3 and upload speeds that are up to 25 times faster than cable.4



There’s also LTE Home Internet , a broadband connection over Verizon’s 4G LTE Network, which is available to customers in over 200 markets in all 50 states.

New offers and blazing speeds

Beginning March 9, new Verizon 5G Home Internet and LTE Home Internet customers will get The Disney Bundle included. That means access to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, for up to 6 or 12 months, on us.5 New Fios customers also have the same offer available.



Customers moving in the Fios footprint can soon expect faster speeds as well. Fios recently announced that it is launching a new 2 Gigabit Connection plan, which offers customers cutting-edge internet speeds averaging between 1.5 Gbps and 2.3 Gbps for both upload and download.6 The plan initially launched in parts of New York City and will expand to other markets later this year.



To find out what internet option is available at your address, visit verizon.com/home .



Methodology from mover survey: This poll was conducted between December 14, 2021 – January 5, 2022, among a national sample of 1000 US adults who’ve moved in the past 18 months. The interviews were conducted online and the data were weighted to approximate a target sample based on age, gender, race/ethnicity, region, and educational attainment. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points..

1May require the purchase of additional Wi-Fi extenders.



250% off 5G Home internet: Save 50% off 5G Home Internet when you combine your plan with 5G Do More, 5G Play More or 5G Get More plan. With Auto Pay and paper-free billing req’d. One month promo credit applied via bill credit over 1-2 billing cycles. Subject to VZW Agmts and credit approval.

3Fios Gigabit Connection offers near-symmetrical max speeds of 940/880 Mbps. All other plans offer symmetrical speeds.

4Speed comparison based on Fios Gigabit Connection max upload speeds of 880 Mbps versus 35 Mbps advertised upload speeds for Xfinity Gigabit, Spectrum Internet Gig and Optimum 1 Gig plans as of 2/23/22

5Limited-time offer for eligible new Verizon Home Internet service customers. Must install and redeem within 60 days after. After promo period, subscription auto-renews at then-current monthly price (currently $13.99+tax/ month), and your Verizon bill will be charged monthly unless you cancel through Verizon. Includes Hulu (ad-supported plan). Addt’l terms apply.

6Available in select areas only. 2 Gigabit network connection to your home. Average wired download and upload speeds between 1.5 Gbps and 2.3 Gbps. Wired and wireless speeds vary due to device limits, multiple users, network & other factors. See verizon.com/yourspeed for more info. Addt'l terms may apply.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contacts:

David Weissmann

david.weissmann@verizon.com

917.359.7215

@djweissmann

Andrew Testa

andrew.testa@verizon.com

973-224-2081

@andrewtesta



