Brothers Blake and Drew Turner Join Linsco by LPL Financial

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) announced today that financial advisors Blake Turner and Drew Turner have joined LPL, affiliating with Linsco by LPL, the firm’s employee advisor model. They reported having served approximately $210 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets,* and join LPL from Wells Fargo Advisors.



With a collective 45 years of industry experience, the Atlanta-based brothers teamed up in 2004 to take a collaborative approach to helping their clients navigate the complex financial landscape and work toward their financial goals. “We felt it was important to leverage the power of our partnership, working together to build a generational business and help take care of our clients’ comprehensive financial needs,” Blake said.

Looking to take more control of their business and serve clients how they see fit, the team turned to LPL to launch Turner and Turner Wealth Management of LPL Financial. “We entered into this move to LPL through thoughtful consideration and due diligence, as our relationship with our clients is paramount,” Drew said. “With LPL’s innovative technology, robust digital platforms and investment opportunities, we are confident that this is the right move at the right time. It enables us to work with who we want to work with and gives us the freedom to operate in our clients’ best interests.”

Video: Meet Blake and Drew Turner

According to the advisors, the Linsco model “checked all the boxes and then some,” and lets them make the decisions on how to best run their practice. With Linsco, advisors have their own brand—something that was especially important for the Turners—along with access to LPL’s integrated wealth management platform and innovative resources. Advisors are also equipped with the tools they need to run a thriving practice and create differentiated experiences for clients. On top of this, Linsco advisors receive an additional layer of comprehensive turnkey support such as a dedicated marketing consultant, administrative professional services and an experienced branch management team to help support the goals of their business.

Ultimately, the brothers said, the move will enable them to keep clients’ needs at top of mind and keep pace in an ever-evolving marketplace.

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, said, “We welcome Blake and Drew to the LPL community and congratulate them taking control of their business and client relationships. We are committed to supporting the Turners with innovative business solutions and integrated capabilities designed to help them create differentiated experiences for their clients and win in their marketplace. We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with Turner and Turner Wealth Management of LPL Financial and wish them great success in the years to come.”

Learn more at Turner and Turner Wealth Management of LPL Financial | https://www.ttwm.lpl.com/

