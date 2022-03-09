Sirios Awarded UL ECOLOGO® Certification for Responsible Mineral Exploration

English French

MONTREAL, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In keeping with its commitment to sustainable development, the Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SOI) team is proud to announce that it has received the UL 2723 ECOLOGO® Certification for Mineral Exploration Companies (“UL ECOLOGO® Certification”). Obtaining this independent certification demonstrates Sirios' desire to continue to conduct its operations according to the highest standards in terms of environmental, social, economic and governance practices.



The UL ECOLOGO® Certification was developed by UL, an independent certification body, based on the work done since 2012 by the Chair in Mining Entrepreneurship of the Université du Québec in Abitibi-Témiscamingue in collaboration with the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association (QMEA). The standard, recognized by government authorities and by the industry, aims to assess and promote responsible practices by mineral exploration companies and their contractors.

The certification process involves verification by an independent auditor of multiple indicators related to environmental practices, health and safety, community relations, First Nations relations, business ethics and transparency, economic efficiency, contribution to local economy, etc.

Following the achievement of the UL ECOLOGO® Certification, Dominique Doucet, President and CEO of Sirios, commented: “Obtaining this certification demonstrates to our stakeholders and investors that an independent and world-renowned third party has recognized the quality of our activities and procedures, following a careful evaluation process. This is something to be proud of. That said, we do not intend to stop there, and we intend to continue to perfect our practices as our work progresses. The development of sustainable and responsible projects has always been and will remain at the heart of Sirios' mission.”

Sirios Resources would like to thank the QMEA and the team of their coaching program for their collaboration. We greatly appreciate their support and guidance and are grateful for their contribution to the success of our efforts.

About Sirios

A pioneer in the discovery of significant gold deposits in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, Canada, Sirios Resources Inc. is focusing primarily on its Cheechoo gold discovery, while actively exploring the gold potential of its other properties.

About UL

Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is a global independent company with more than a century of third-party testing and certification expertise. UL is accredited in Canada by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC).

UL ECOLOGO® Certification for Mineral Exploration

https://canada.ul.com/fr/programmesulc/explores

https://spot.ul.com

About QMEA

The Quebec Mineral Exploration Association (QMEA) is a non-profit organization that represents players in Quebec’s mining sector. Founded in 1975 to increase mining exploration in Quebec and support the development of mining entrepreneurship in Quebec, the QMEA today has 1,200 individual members and 150 corporate members.

QMEA’s coaching program

https://aemq.org/certification-a-propos

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Rules of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:

Dominique Doucet, President, CEO, Eng.

Tel.: (514) 918-2867

ddoucet@sirios.com

Site web : www.sirios.com