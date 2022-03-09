English Finnish

F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange release, 9 March 2022, at 16.00 EET

Changes in the holding of F-Secure's own shares

F-Secure Corporation has transferred without consideration a total of 53,825 of the company's own shares as part of a deferred payment related to an acquisition in 2017.

Following the transfer, F-Secure Corporation holds a total of 353,533 of its own shares.

