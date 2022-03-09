AI Dynamics and MBC Biolabs Partner to Solve High-Impact Healthcare Problems using AI

Two winners will be selected to apply machine learning models to life-science data

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Dynamics , an organization founded on the belief that everyone should have access to the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to change the world, and Mission Bay Capital BioLabs (MBC BioLabs), the premier San Francisco Bay Area life-science incubator, will partner for a challenge open to all MBC Biolabs residents looking to use AI on life-science data.

AI Dynamics will provide consulting services and its easy-to-use AI software NeoPulse® to two selected winners who are eager to solve high-impact healthcare-related problems using artificial intelligence. The consulting support is equivalent to 100 hours for up to six months, in addition to a 12-month license for the NeoPulse® enterprise suite.

“We are looking for a powerful solution to an interesting problem that is both challenging and has a strong potential to benefit people,” Rajeev Dutt, Founder and CEO of AI Dynamics, said. “We want this to leave a lasting impact and attract a number of people who would otherwise not have considered machine learning.”

Due to the unique design of the NeoPulse® Framework, applicant knowledge of engineering and bioinformatics is not required, though proposals must have an impact on the healthcare industry, a strong scientific rationale, and sufficient, high-quality data to enable accurate outcomes. Upon completion of the project, the data contained within the NeoPulse® Portable Inference Model (PIM) becomes the exclusive property of the winners, allowing for continued development and monetization.

“Artificial intelligence has the power to reveal actionable insights from complex life-science data sets,” Founder and General Manager of MBC BioLabs Douglas Crawford, Ph.D. said. “Unfortunately, historically steep AI learning curves have meant that these insights remain undiscovered by companies without the resources to implement AI approaches. We are excited to partner with AI Dynamics to democratize access to this powerful tool.”

The winning projects must be started within six months following the decision announcement, and AI Dynamics has committed to promoting the results of the models through marketing and public relations.

About AI Dynamics:

AI Dynamics aims to make artificial intelligence (AI) accessible to organizations of all sizes. The company's NeoPulse® Framework is an intuitive development and management platform for AI, which enables companies to develop and implement deep neural networks and other machine learning models that can improve key performance metrics. The company's team brings decades of experience in the fields of machine learning and artificial intelligence from leading companies and research organizations. For more information, please visit aidynamics.com.

About MBC Biolabs:

MBC BioLabs is dedicated to helping life-science startups succeed. By renting space as small as a single bench and providing these entrepreneurial scientists with access to millions of dollars of equipment, MBC BioLabs allows companies to be fast, focused, and frugal. Each site has a complete molecular biology core facility that allows companies to do experiments on day one, not year one.

Partnerships with leading pharmaceutical and life-science companies, as well as a built-in venture capital firm, Mission BioCapital, provide entrepreneurs with valuable insights about where to focus their efforts and accelerate the innovation pipeline. Since opening in 2013, MBC BioLabs has helped launch and grow 230 companies. These companies have brought 54 programs to the clinic, produced 13 approved diagnostics, and raised over $10 billion.

