3DX to Attend Planet MicroCap Showcase in Las Vegas

SEATTLE, WA, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – 3DX Industries, Inc. (DDDX) (the “Company” or “3DX”), a state of the art manufacturer specializing in subtractive manufacturing and 3D Metal Printing, announced it will be attending the Planet MicroCap Showcase in Las Vegas.

The showcase brings together the most promising companies and the top dealmakers in MicroCap Finance for three (3) days of company presentations, 1x1 meetings and educational panels in The Premier in person event in MicroCap Finance. The Planet MicroCap Showcase is hosted by SNN Network, a global multimedia and publishing financial news investor portal covering the small, micro and nano-cap markets by providing news, insights, education tools and expert commentary.

“As our Company makes aggressive moves in our acquisition plan, we are always seeking top investing partners that understand our trajectory and road map to an eventual uplist as a fully reporting company,” said Mr. Nicholas Coriano, VP of development for 3DX. “The Planet MicroCap Showcase has proven to be a top-tier meeting place for family offices and middle market investment banks; all of whom are necessary to achieve our objectives.”

“We continue to seek the best partners to stay ahead of the curve and the Planet MicroCap Showcase in Las Vegas has the top tier talent we will be utilizing on our initial move to the OTCQB. The legal & tax professionals, financial broker dealers, investment funds, auditors and investor relations agents, all familiar in the micro cap financial space, will be the focus of our time at the show,” stated Mr. Roger Janssen, 3DX President. “3DX continues to execute its business plan in 2022 and the connections made at shows like this are invaluable.”

The Planet MicroCap Showcase will take place May 3-5, 2022 in Las Vegas at Bally's Hotel & Casino.

About the Company: 3DX Industries, Inc. is focused on the additive metal manufacturing segment within the manufacturing industry. 3DX has the capability of manufacturing a wide variety of products using its 3D metal printing system, 3D plastic printing as well as more traditional methods of precision manufacturing. 3DX offers additive and traditional manufacturing services as well as product design, engineering and assembly services to its customers.

Safe Harbor: 3DX encourages those interested in our Company to rely only on information included in our filings. Statements released by 3DX Industries, Inc. that are not purely historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's expectations, hopes, intentions, and strategies for the future. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance. The company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risk factors include but are not limited to general economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors as discussed in the company's filings. The company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

