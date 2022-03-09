Daimler Truck North America CEO to Provide Clean Truck Update during Keynote at 2022 Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizers of the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, North America’s largest advanced transportation technology and clean fleet event, today announced John O’Leary, president and CEO of Daimler Truck North America (DTNA), as the keynote speaker at the 11th annual show, taking place at the Long Beach Convention Center in Southern California from May 9-12, 2022. O’Leary’s keynote will take place Monday, May 9 at 3:30 pm, immediately following the debut of the 2022 State of Sustainable Fleets report, which will set the stage for O’Leary’s remarks by revealing the major market trends and clean vehicle adoption plans of fleets across North America.

DTNA is North America’s largest manufacturer of Class 5-8 commercial vehicles and aims to offer an exclusively zero-emission vehicle product line by 2039. O’Leary will discuss innovations the company is making now to achieve its long-term goal, including the preparations to deliver battery electric trucks at mass scale and the company’s holistic strategy, which prioritizes fleet and operator needs, total cost of ownership, and the ancillary support needed to decarbonize the nation’s commercial vehicle fleet.

Next to an exciting product launch of the Freightliner eCascadia, O’Leary will offer updates on new initiatives from the company to support a national approach to zero-emission fleet success, such as the DTNA joint venture with BlackRock Renewable Power and NextEra Energy Resources to build charging and fueling infrastructure that will support the widespread adoption of zero-emission electric and hydrogen fuel cell medium- and heavy-duty trucks.

“To empower fleet operators in the zero-emission vehicle revolution, we need to address the holistic ecosystem in which our vehicles operate and overcome the challenges that still exist to deploy electric trucks on a large scale,” said O’Leary. “I’m thrilled to use ACT Expo as a venue to share our vision for the future, and how we are assisting fleets and operators in addressing those challenges.”

DTNA includes the Detroit, Freightliner, Freightliner Customer Chassis (FCCC), Thomas Built Buses and Western Star brands, and is a leading developer of electric, autonomous, and connected technologies for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. At ACT Expo, the company will showcase a robust selection of its latest battery electric vehicles, including its Freightliner eCascadia Class 8 truck, Freightliner eM2 Class 6 box truck, FCC Mt50e walk-in van, and Thomas Built Buses C2 Saf-T-Liner “Jouley” school bus.

“It’s an incredible opportunity for ACT Expo attendees to gain insight directly from the leader of a top global medium- and heavy-duty OEM and learn what’s next in the clean transportation transition,” said Erik Neandross, CEO at Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA), the producers of ACT Expo. “DTNA’s products help customers achieve greater economic and environmental sustainability, and that is what ACT Expo is all about. We are thrilled to have DTNA back as the keynote speaker.”

The four-day, fleet-focused agenda at ACT Expo will spotlight the incredible acceleration taking place across the advanced transportation and clean energy sectors. Attendees will gain insights into the growing availability of low- and zero-emission vehicles and technologies; increased availability and consumption of renewable low carbon fuels; financial incentives, policies, regulations, and other initiatives to rapidly expand clean fueling and charging infrastructure; the rapid acceleration in corporate sustainability commitments; and more.

The packed exhibit hall will showcase advanced vehicles spanning all weight classes, applications, and fuel types, including battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, propane, and natural gas vehicles, along with autonomous and connected technologies and renewable fuels.

Attendees can take advantage of value registration rates and save $400 on a full conference pass by registering by March 18, 2022.

About the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo

ACT Expo is North America’s largest conference and expo showcasing real-world application of the latest transportation technologies, drivetrains, and clean fuels. ACT Expo combines the best educational content in the industry with a cutting-edge trade show floor showcasing the most innovative technologies on the market today. In its 11th year, the conference and expo is set for May 9 to 12, in Long Beach, California and is expected to assemble attendees from across the advanced vehicle and alternative fuels industries. The annual event is produced by Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA), the leading North American consulting firm specializing in market development for low- and zero-emission transportation technologies, infrastructure, and ultra-low carbon fuels for commercial transportation. Learn more at www.actexpo.com and www.gladstein.org.

