PadSquad and MikMak Partner to Enhance Remarkable Creative Through Shoppable Experiences

NEW YORK, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PadSquad , a digital media company that develops high-impact advertising experiences, and MikMak , a software company that provides brands with end-to-end eCommerce analytics and checkout experiences, today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership to bring eCommerce functionality to digital advertising.



Through the partnership, MikMak’s Sales Insights will be available to PadSquad clients to allow for the production of a custom, branded storefront landing page, as well as reporting on product purchases.

The MikMak Sales Insights solution integrates with PadSquad’s suite of shoppable creative where advertising meets eCommerce, called AdCommerce™ . “Shoppable creative has been a tremendous success for us to date. The partnership with MikMak brings attribution to our creative in a way that’s never been done before,” said Jennifer Gavin, VP of Creative and Product at PadSquad. “It’s the holy grail of advertising - to be able to track advertising to actual product sales.”

The partnership comes at a time when the potential of eCommerce is just starting to be realized. From social media, to QR codes and live streaming, opportunities for digital product discovery and frictionless buying experiences are everywhere. So much so that it is expected that eCommerce sales will surpass $1 trillion for the first time ever this year, according to Insider Intelligence. PadSquad and MikMak are on a mission to bring those same frictionless buying experiences to advertising.

“At MikMak, we recognize the importance of combining creative with data-driven, commerce insights. Brands and their audiences have a winning combination through PadSquad’s suite of creative solutions, now with commerce connectivity, first-party consumer insights, and retailer purchase data,” said Adam Russack, MikMak Director of Partnerships.

About PadSquad:

PadSquad is a digital media company dedicated to remarkable high-impact advertising. Their mission is to enable brands to connect with people through more memorable advertising that stimulates the senses and inspires action.

www.padsquad.com .

About MikMak:

MikMak is the leading global platform for eCommerce acceleration for multichannel brands and provides analytics and eCommerce enablement software to help product manufacturers and CPG companies understand their consumers' online behavior, determine the best use of marketing dollars, and drive online sales.

The flagship product, MikMak Insights improves marketing effectiveness, drives market share over competitors, and strengthens a brand's positioning with retailers. The MikMak Commerce product enables brands to create shopping experiences connected to 1500+ online retailers and streamline the path-to-purchase from any media, ad, or website.

Contacts:

Lance Wolder

lance@padsquad.com

Adam Russack

adam.russack@mikmak.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/806d65b0-815f-4ea0-92b2-7aca3639a209