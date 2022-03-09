Omada Health Insights Lab Report Uncovers that Omada Health Programs Can Improve Mindsets in Three Weeks

SAN FRANCISCO, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omada Health , a chronic care integrated healthcare provider, announces today at Mindset Summit 2022 breaking data from the Omada Health Insights Lab in collaboration with Dr. Alia Crum, a psychologist and principal investigator of Stanford University Mind & Body Lab . The report uncovers how mindset and behavior change strategies harnessed within the Omada Health chronic care programs are related to objective and subjective health outcomes.



The report, powered by Omada Insights Lab in collaboration with Dr. Alia Crum, investigated whether Omada Health’s virtual Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) could change participants’ mindsets and was associated with better health outcomes. The findings of the report show mindset change can, in fact, be linked to health outcomes as early as week three of starting the program.

Also, in as early as week six in the program, members experience positive changes in subjective outcomes, including self-reported physical and mental health, as well as objective measures, such as weight loss and average steps per week. Additional findings include:

89% of members enrolling in the Omada program believe that the process of becoming healthy is difficult (vs. easy). After three weeks in the Omada program, members saw a 10% positive change in Difficult → Easy Process Mindset (attitude toward the process of maintaining good health) relative to baseline.

75% of members enrolling in the Omada program have a mindset that the process of becoming healthy is inconvenient (vs. convenient). In three weeks, members in the Omada program saw a 7% positive change in Inconvenient → Convenient Process Mindset relative to baseline.

“Our collaboration with the Omada Insights Lab was an important one as the data we uncovered highlighted the impact personalized care programs can have on shifting mindsets,” said Dr. Alia Crum. “The findings showcase just how powerful patients' mindsets can be towards health outcomes, and this data is only the beginning of unlocking even more potential in chronic care programs.”

“The Omada Insights Lab is transforming healthcare through data and the integration between people and technology,” said Ryan Quan, Director of Data Science, Omada Health. “Our report with Dr. Alia Crum highlights the importance of measuring and optimizing for mindset and behavior change so that virtual care can enable all Omada Health members to live their healthiest lives.”

An estimated 133 million Americans live with chronic conditions, such as diabetes. Ninety percent of the nation’s $3.8 trillion in annual healthcare expenditures are for people with chronic and mental health conditions. The sheer volume of individuals managing chronic conditions and the complexities they present is enormous.

Omada is uniquely positioned to understand how to achieve mindset shifts and how changes in behavior lead to ROI. With 10 years of experience and over a billion data points, Omada Health is equipped to uncover those drivers to long-term health outcomes and inform the new standard of virtual-first care to manage chronic conditions.

