Ebix Reports Record Revenues of $994.9 Million, GAAP Diluted EPS of $2.22

Ebix Chairman, President and CEO Robin Raina said, “The results of 2021 were impacted adversely by COVID-19 for 12 months, while the results of 2020 were impacted adversely by the pandemic for a period of 10 months. Despite that, the Company is reporting operating income of $119 million with revenues approaching a billion dollars in the year 2021. Q4 2021 revenues grew 39% sequentially as compared to Q3 2021 and 20% year over year as compared to Q4 2020. Q4 2021 operating income grew 15% sequentially as compared to Q3 2021 and 17% year over year as compared to Q4 2020. Q4 2021 operating cash grew 63% sequentially to $29.6 million as compared to Q3 2021 and 4% year over year as compared to Q4 2020. These results speak to the fundamental strengths of our business in terms of our worldwide recurring revenue base, product diversity and customer stickiness.”

Ebix delivered the following results for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021:

Revenue: Fiscal year 2021 revenue increased 59% to $994.9 million as compared to fiscal year 2020. The increase is primarily due to growth in the EbixCash payment solutions business, as well as year-over-year growth in the Company’s core life and annuity exchange platforms, BPO and IT outsourced services originating in India, foreign exchange business, and growth in revenues in four of the Company’s seven major geographies outside of India. The Company continued to experience negative impact from the COVID-19 global pandemic, with particular impact on our travel, remittance, e-learning, financial technologies and global consulting revenues.

Q4 2021 revenue increased 20% year-over-year to $266.8 million versus Q4 2020 and 39% sequentially as compared to Q3 2021. The year-over-year growth is primarily due to continued strength in the EbixCash payment solutions business; however, in Q4 2021 there was year-over-year growth in some key businesses that have been most negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including foreign exchange, travel, and e-learning businesses. Additionally, the EbixCash BPO and IT outsourcing services areas both experienced year-over-year growth in Q4 2021.

On a constant currency basis, Ebix 2021 revenues increased 58% to $991.4 million vs. $625.6 million in 2020. Exchanges, including the EbixCash and Insurance Exchanges worldwide, continued to be Ebix’s largest channel, accounting for 93% of our fiscal year 2021 revenues.

(dollar amounts in thousands) Channel Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change EbixCash Exchanges $ 199,899 $ 158,695 +26% $ 749,775 $ 386,564 +94% Insurance Exchanges 46,842 48,770 -4% 174,193 178,111 -2% RCS – Insurance 20,086 14,650 +37% 70,971 60,934 +16% Total Revenue $ 266,827 $ 222,115 +20% $ 994,938 $ 625,609 +59% Total Revenue on Constant Currency Basis $ 270,069 $ 222,115 +22% $ 991,408 $ 625,609 +58%

Operating Income and Operating Cash: Q4 2021 GAAP operating income increased 17% to $32.4 million as compared to $27.7 million in Q4 2020. Q4 2021 GAAP operating income increased 15% sequentially as compared to Q3 2021 operating income of $28.1 million.

GAAP operating income for 2021 declined 5% to $119.0 million as compared to $125.8 million in 2020. The decline is primarily due to the adverse effect of COVID-19 for 12 months in 2021 versus 10 months in 2020, increased one-time legal costs of $5 million as compared to $ 1.5 million in 2020, increased personnel expenses (including insurance), and other miscellaneous expenses, offset, in part, by a decrease in bad debt expense and rent expense year-over-year, as well as a non-cash impairment charge taken in Q4 2020. Non-GAAP operating income for 2021 was $139.7 million.

Q4 2021 operating cash flows grew 63% sequentially to $29.6 million as compared to Q3 2021 and 4% year over year as compared to Q4 2020. In 2021, the Company generated cash flows from operations of $69.5 million as compared to $100.4 million in 2020.

Earnings per Share: For the full fiscal year 2021, GAAP diluted earnings per share declined 26% to $2.22 from $3.02 in 2020. Excluding the one-time non-recurring items, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for 2021 was $2.91.

Q4 2021 GAAP diluted earnings per share declined 21% to $0.50 from $0.64 in Q4 2020. Excluding the one-time non-recurring items, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in Q4 2021 was $0.66.

Net Income: Full year 2021 GAAP net income decreased 26% to $68.2 million as compared to $92.4 million in 2020. Fiscal year 2021 Non-GAAP net income was $89.3 million after excluding certain non-recurring items.

Q4 2021 GAAP net income decreased 21% to $15.4 million as compared to $19.5 million in Q4 2020. Q4 2021 Non-GAAP net income was $20.5 million after excluding certain non-recurring items.



Q1 2022 Diluted Share Counts: Ebix expects its diluted share count to be approximately 30.7 million in Q1 2022.

Dividend: Ebix paid its regularly quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share in Q4 2021 for a total cost of $2.3 million.

Subsequent Event: Pursuant to the approval of its Board of Directors, the Company’s Indian subsidiary, EbixCash Limited intends to file the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India soon, in order to offer its equity shares in an initial public offering. Under the Indian regulatory guidelines, the details of the offering and the use of proceeds will be disclosed, once the DRHP is filed.

Steve Hamil, EVP and Global CFO added, “The Company continues to produce substantial operating cash flows in the face of COVID-19 headwinds, generating $69.5 million in 2021. Despite the cumulative spending of approximately $124 million on repayments of debt, cash interest payments, capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs, dividend payments, cash taxes and reduction of outstandings in India working capital facilities, our total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments was $125.2 million at December 31, 2021, as compared to $138.6 million at December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2021, our total debt was $52.5 million lower than total debt as of December 31, 2020. Additionally, our working capital was a $161.4 million as of December 31, 2021 as compared to $170.5 million as of December 31, 2020.

Reconciliation of GAAP operating income, net income and diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP operating income, net income and diluted earnings per share. Non-GAAP information is provided to enhance the understanding of the Company's financial performance and is reconciled to the Company's GAAP information in the accompanying tables.

Full Year 2021

Net Income Diluted EPS 2021 GAAP Net Income $68,188 $2.22 2021 GAAP Operating Income $119,010 Non-GAAP Adjustments: Amortization of Intangibles (1) $10,356 $0.34 Stock-Based Compensation (1) $5,360 $0.17 One-time Legal Costs and Professional Fees (2) $5,001 $0.16 Non-recurring non-operating expense (3) $2,514 $0.08 Income Tax Effects of Non–GAAP Adjustments (4) ($2,081 ) ($0.07 ) Total Non-GAAP Adjustments (Operating Income) $20,717 Total Non-GAAP Adjustments (Net Income) $21,150 $0.69 Full Year 2021 Non-GAAP Net Income $89,338 $2.91 Full Year 2021 Non-GAAP Operating Income $139,727

Q4 2021

Net Income Diluted EPS Q4 2021 GAAP Net Income $15,425 $0.50 Q4 2021 GAAP Operating Income $32,423 Non-GAAP Adjustments: Amortization of Intangibles (1) $2,453 $0.08 Stock-Based Compensation (1) $1,326 $0.04 One-time Legal Costs and Professional Fees (2) $1,289 $0.04 Non-recurring non-operating expense (3) $1,252 $0.04 Income Tax Effects of Non–GAAP Adjustments (5) ($1,291 ) ($0.04 ) Total Non-GAAP Adjustments (Operating Income) $5,068 Total Non-GAAP Adjustments (Net Income) $5,029 $0.16 Fourth Quarter 2021 Non-GAAP Net Income $20,454 $0.66 Fourth Quarter 2021 Non-GAAP Operating Income $37,491

(1) Adjustments related to amortization of acquired intangibles and stock-based compensation recognized during the periods for GAAP purposes.

(2) Non-recurring legal costs and professional fees recorded during the periods for GAAP purposes.

(3) Non-recurring non-operating expense that is unrelated to any operating activities.

(4) Non-GAAP adjustment is based on the 2021 effective tax rate, which reflects currently available information and could be subject to change.

(5) Non-GAAP adjustment is based on the Q4 2021 effective tax rate, which reflects currently available information and could be subject to change.

Ebix, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2019 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Operating revenue: $ 994,938 $ 625,609 $ 580,615 Operating expenses: Costs of services provided 705,390 343,262 205,165 Product development 40,015 35,267 45,302 Sales and marketing 14,434 13,835 19,578 General and administrative, net 100,911 87,537 140,429 Amortization and depreciation 15,178 13,738 14,468 Impairment of intangible asset — 6,168 — Total operating expenses 875,928 499,807 424,942 Operating income 119,010 125,802 155,673 Interest income 83 167 629 Interest expense (41,370 ) (31,578 ) (42,332 ) Non-operating (loss) income (3,766 ) 153 337 Non-operating expense - litigation settlement — — (21,140 ) Foreign currency exchange loss, net (434 ) (387 ) (2,376 ) Income before income taxes 73,523 94,157 90,791 Income tax provision (6,584 ) (5,330 ) (220 ) Net income including noncontrolling interest $ 66,939 $ 88,827 $ 90,571 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,249 ) (3,550 ) (6,149 ) Net income attributable to Ebix, Inc. $ 68,188 $ 92,377 $ 96,720 Basic earnings per common share $ 2.23 $ 3.03 $ 3.17 Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.22 $ 3.02 $ 3.16 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 30,625 30,510 30,511 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 30,664 30,571 30,594

Ebix, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2021 2020 (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 99,625 $ 105,035 Receivables from service providers 1,352 4,711 Short-term investments 16,463 25,019 Restricted cash 9,080 8,519 Fiduciary funds - restricted 2,046 4,106 Trade accounts receivable, less allowances of $19,874 and $22,691, respectively 153,609 142,847 Other current assets 84,389 71,661 Total current assets 366,564 361,898 Property and equipment, net 54,359 52,521 Right-of-use assets 10,051 12,372 Goodwill 939,249 949,037 Intangibles, net 46,795 50,880 Indefinite-lived intangibles 16,647 21,647 Capitalized software development costs, net 21,565 19,389 Deferred tax assets, net 84,514 63,402 Other assets 33,505 38,707 Total assets $ 1,573,249 $ 1,569,853 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 86,181 $ 64,764 Payables to service agents 6,296 5,281 Accrued payroll and related benefits 11,360 11,792 Working capital facilities 5,607 16,643 Fiduciary funds - restricted 2,046 4,106 Short-term debt 1,954 894 Current portion of long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs of $1,635 and $920, respectively 28,577 23,621 Contract liabilities 33,164 32,898 Lease liability 3,173 3,905 Other current liabilities 26,837 27,486 Total current liabilities 205,195 191,390 Revolving line of credit 439,402 439,402 Long-term debt, less current portion, net of deferred financing costs of $261 and $1,062, respectively 184,676 232,140 Contingent liability for earn-out acquisition consideration 2,557 — Contract liabilities 8,193 8,033 Lease liability 7,139 8,540 Deferred tax liability, net 1,150 1,235 Other liabilities 25,383 29,009 Total liabilities 873,695 909,749 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.10 par value, 500,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020 — — Series Y Convertible preferred stock, $0.10 par value, 350,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020 — — Common stock, $0.10 par value, 220,000,000 shares authorized, 30,683,393 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 30,515,334 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 3,068 3,052 Additional paid-in capital 15,068 11,126 Retained earnings 759,208 700,304 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (122,022 ) (101,503 ) Total Ebix, Inc. stockholders’ equity 655,322 612,979 Noncontrolling interest 44,232 47,125 Total stockholders' equity 699,554 660,104 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,573,249 $ 1,569,853

Ebix, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2019 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income attributable to Ebix, Inc. $ 68,188 $ 92,377 $ 96,720 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,249 ) (3,550 ) (6,149 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 15,178 13,738 14,468 (Benefit) provision for doubtful accounts (2,334 ) 1,749 12,325 (Benefit) provision for deferred taxes, net of acquisitions and effects of currency translation (11,104 ) 5,114 (15,525 ) Unrealized foreign exchange losses — — 1,104 Amortization of right-of-use assets 4,294 6,100 7,144 Amortization of capitalized software development costs 3,317 3,367 2,696 Share-based compensation 5,360 4,792 3,397 Reduction of acquisition earn-out contingent liability — (3,105 ) (16,543 ) Cash paid for acquisition earn-out — (6,453 ) — Intangible asset impairment — 6,168 — Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Accounts receivable (10,866 ) 3,258 (22,977 ) Receivables from service providers 3,359 20,896 10,950 Payables to service agents 1,015 (6,915 ) (13,455 ) Other assets (17,305 ) (10,487 ) (8,351 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 18,545 (14,569 ) (19,624 ) Accrued payroll and related benefits (143 ) 2,100 (661 ) Lease liabilities (3,951 ) (5,700 ) (6,878 ) Reserve for potential uncertain income tax return positions (2,071 ) — (95 ) Contract liabilities 694 3,680 (8,149 ) Other liabilities (1,456 ) (12,204 ) 30,396 Net cash provided by operating activities 69,471 100,356 60,793 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (14,276 ) (105,466 ) Cash paid to Paul Merchants for 10% stake in MTSS combined business and other investment — — (5,348 ) Maturities (purchases) of unrestricted marketable securities, net 8,567 (20,964 ) 27,015 Capitalized software development costs (5,700 ) (4,229 ) (7,989 ) Capital expenditures (7,465 ) (5,337 ) (4,908 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,598 ) (44,806 ) (96,696 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving line of credit, net — 1,364 13,500 Principal payments of term loan obligation (42,594 ) (20,711 ) (15,063 ) Payments of short-term notes, net — — 6,450 Working capital facilities (10,913 ) (10,927 ) 19,079 Repurchase of common stock — — (12,952 ) Proceeds (payments) of short-term debt, net 1,075 (271 ) (686 ) Payments of finance lease obligations, net (100 ) (210 ) — Proceeds from exercise of common stock options — 636 — Forfeiture of certain shares to satisfy exercise costs and the recipients income tax obligations related to stock options exercised and restricted stock vested (1,402 ) (2,589 ) (230 ) Dividend payments (9,284 ) (9,245 ) (9,193 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (63,218 ) (41,953 ) 905 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (7,104 ) (4,753 ) (3,314 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash (5,449 ) 8,844 (38,312 ) Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of the year 120,213 111,369 149,681 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the year $ 114,764 $ 120,213 $ 111,369 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 30,369 $ 29,498 $ 41,143 Income taxes paid $ 17,675 $ 21,321 $ 24,041

