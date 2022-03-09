Fengate named one of Canada’s 2022 Best Workplaces™ for Women

Toronto, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fengate Asset Management (Fengate) is proud to announce it has been named one of Canada’s 2022 Best Workplaces™ for Women, after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®.

The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. The data has a 90 percent confidence and a plus or minus five percent margin of error.

To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work-Certified™ in the past year, have a minimum of 15 female employees, and at least 90 percent of employees must agree that people are treated fairly, regardless of their gender. The overall Trust Index score was determined from female employees.

“We are honoured to be on this year’s Best Workplaces for Women list,” said Lou Serafini Jr., President and Chief Executive Office, Fengate. “This recognition is a testament to Fengate’s ongoing commitments to equity, belonging, inclusion and diversity and our efforts to create a better workplace where women are valued and celebrated. We must collectively take action to help move women forward and create a gender equal world.”

Early in the pandemic, Fengate implemented a permanent remote work policy to facilitate more flexibility, and feedback showed particular impact for women as it allowed them to better balance their work-family life in a meaningful way. In 2021, the firm became a signatory for the Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA) Diversity in Action initiative whose aim is to bring together limited partners and general partners with shared commitments to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the private equity industry.

To support Equity, Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity (EBID) best practices within the company, Fengate has established an EBID Diversity Think Tank, which works closely with the firm’s executive team.

“This recognition is a welcome acknowledgement that our efforts to foster, operate with, and continuously grow and sustain an inclusive culture are making an impact inside and outside of our firm,” said Jaime McKenna, Managing Director, Group Head of Real Estate, and Co-Chair, EBID Think Tank.

“We must continue to build better workplaces in which women can feel supported, respected and valued. This positions our organization for even greater excellence with our work and client service, and enhances talent retention in a competitive market,” added Darryl Sam, Director, Investments and Origination, Private Equity, and Co-Chair, EBID Think Tank.

About Fengate Asset Management:

Fengate is a leading alternative investment manager, with $5.8 billion of capital commitments under management, focused on infrastructure, private equity, and real estate strategies. With offices in Toronto and Oakville, Ontario, and Houston, Texas, Fengate is one of the most active real asset investors in North America. A proud signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment and ILPA Diversity in Action initiative, and integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles into all stages of our investment process. Learn more at fengate.com

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.