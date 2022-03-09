Pikmykid Prioritizes School Safety with Expansion of Features

TAMPA, Fla., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pikmykid, the leading provider of school safety and dismissal solutions, today announces its latest features to provide schools with the most inclusive resources to implement a safer learning environment for students.



The Pikmykid platform initially began as a solution for schools to streamline drop-offs and dismissals safely and efficiently but has since expanded to become a fully comprehensive safety platform. The platform now includes access to a safety panic button, enabling school staff to raise an alarm on any device for over a dozen different emergencies that can occur with one push of a button. While this feature will allow staff to take quick action against school violence or other unprecedented events, it can also be used as a resource for more common emergencies, including a medical crisis or power outage. This latest safety feature has allowed Pikmykid to tie dismissal, safety, and parent engagement all into a single, user-friendly platform.

Along with the installation of its safety panic button, Pikmykid has also added a Daily Health Check-In module to help parents and teachers identify students who may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. The customizable health questionnaire allows schools to determine the most pertinent information they need to keep students safe. The survey only takes a few seconds for parents to complete and will provide school administrators a variety of insights about students’ health to ensure a safe and ongoing learning environment. The Daily Health Check-In will also help schools apply social distancing measures during morning drop-offs and dismissal and will limit the number of visitors allowed on school property.

Pikmykid has achieved 42 percent growth year-over-year since launching in 2014. The Pikmykid team surveyed its current client base to build a deeper understanding of how clients feel about the platform. Following the evaluation, Pikmykid received a net promoter score (NPS) of 60, which ranks in the same field as mega companies like Starbucks, Amazon, and Netflix.

“Many schools struggle with safety and dismissal processes that waste time and leave students vulnerable. We empower schools to simplify dismissal, engage parents, and keep students safe with our easy-to-use platform. This allows everyone to have peace of mind to focus on what really matters – learning,” said Pat Bhava, CEO and founder of Pikmykid. “The Pikmykid platform was developed to work with the technology parents and staff already have in their pockets and classrooms so every school can deliver a stellar experience in safety and efficiency. We remain dedicated to helping schools transform their safety, and we are always working diligently to provide innovative and high-quality products for our customers.”

According to Pikmykid research, approximately 82 percent of parents are engaged daily on the platform. School districts utilizing Pikmykid have reported to have over 2,300 schedule changes per month. Streamlining the school dismissal process through the Pikmykid platform has allowed school districts to handle scheduling changes with ease, saving teachers 2,316 minutes on dismissals each month.

Pikmykid is currently used in over 2,000 schools with 650 schools having joined in the past year alone. The platform is used in all 50 states, as well as several countries. There are over one million active users per day on the Pikmykid platform.

About Pikmykid

Pikmykid is the leading safety and dismissal platform that empowers schools to simplify dismissal without the need to purchase, install, or support additional hardware. Designed by former educators and parents, Pikmykid has helped more than 2,000 schools in all 50 states eliminate the busy work and vulnerabilities of dismissal so that teachers have more time to teach, admins aren’t bogged down in carpool calls, and principals can account for every student at the end of the day. And with extensive SIS integrations, Pikmykid easily fits into your schools’ existing ecosystems to make the tools you already have that much more powerful.

Product overview:

Many schools struggle with dismissal processes that waste time, leave students vulnerable, and exhaust staff and faculty. With Pikmykid, schools can trade in their outdated methods for a combination of dismissal management, safety and emergency tools, parent messaging, and real time reporting that keeps your staff happy and students accounted for. No more long car lines, endless front office calls, or missing students – just one powerful platform that allows schools to focus on what really matters – learning.