INVL Life, a subsidiary of Invalda INVL, has obtained an insurance company licence

INVL Life, a subsidiary of Invalda INVL, has been granted by the Bank of Lithuania a licence to conduct life insurance activities by the Bank of Lithuania.

INVL Life was established as part of the group’s preparations for the acquisition of the Baltic business of the Finnish life insurance company Mandatum Life. INVL Life has a paid-in share capital of EUR 48 million. That is the largest share capital among life insurance companies registered in the Baltic countries.

“This is an important step in expanding the insurance market and life insurance services in Lithuania. It is the first life insurance licence issued in the country in the last 20 years,” says Rasa Kasperavičiūtė, CEO of INVL Life.

Completion of the insurance business acquisition is expected in the coming months. At that point, INVL Life will take over Mandatum Life’s insurance business in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia with more than 30,000 customers, along with the employees of those branches.

Invalda INVL, seeking to offer group clients more solutions to strengthen their financial security and well-being, signed an agreement with Mandatum Life Insurance Company Limited on 15 June last year on the acquisition of that company’s life insurance business in the Baltic countries.

After the transaction’s completion, the INVL group will add to the list of services it offers life insurance, unit-linked life insurance, and supplementary coverage such as critical illness and accident insurance.

