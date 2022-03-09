Leading Texas Real Estate Broker Featured In The Wall Street Journal

Dallas, TX , March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIP Realty, the leading Texas Real Estate Broker has been featured in the prestigious The Wall Street Journal and The Sunday Times, London for its popular Dallas, Texas YouTube real estate channel.

The agency of experienced professionals has been steadfast in its goal to help clients achieve their real estate dreams. It has consistently leveraged its local knowledge of real estate markets to ensure that its clients get nothing but the best. It has thus managed to achieve complete client satisfaction by exceeding their expectations every time and has today become the leading player in the field.

Another reason why VIP Realty has become the top name for buying and selling in Texas is the fact that it makes use of the latest technology in the real estate industry. It allows it to offer valuable information about market conditions, selling prices, community, and more in real-time with precision. Interested buyers and sellers can get access to thousands of listings and motivated professionals in the area 24 x 7.



VIP Realty - Youtube Channel

One of the tech-advanced popular mediums the real estate powerhouse uses is YouTube. Its Dallas, Texas real estate channel is one of the most popular YouTube channels for realty in the North Texas region. Its videos have hit the spot with many interested buyers not only in the country but around the world, who have found the videos extremely useful and have relocated to Texas for new beginnings.

And it is this YouTube channel that has made a big impression with renowned world media including The Wall Street Journal and The Sunday Times, London, which have featured it prominently. In the article titled “Why realtors have embraced brutal honesty” The WSJ focuses on the video shared by renowned agent and company leader Richard Soto. “The landscape is kind of boring; there’s not much to look at,” he said in the video that garnered attention.

Soto’s “unvarnished observations” have come in for much praise in the article. While he talks about the state’s many benefits, including a growing economy, low cost of living, and friendly neighbors, he also reminds viewers of sweltering heat and increasing waistlines of the population in Texas. These types of unique observations have not only caught the attention of viewers but top media companies far and wide.

Across the pond, The Sunday Times, London also talks about the refreshing honesty displayed by Soto in the video. “If you like breathtaking views, Texas really isn’t going to offer that,” the article quotes him. The Covid-19 pandemic sparked a surge of Americans moving across the country and it’s this kind of refreshing honesty that will tick the right boxes for them in the aftermath. It’s something VIP Realty has been known for since its inception and it continues to provide that to clients to help their real estate dreams come true.

