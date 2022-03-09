English Finnish

F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 9 March 2022, 16:30 EET



Change in the holding of F-Secure Corporation's own shares

F-Secure Corporation has transferred without consideration a total of 257,800 of the company's own

shares to key employees, earned based on the earning period 2019‒2021 of the share-based long-term

incentive plan. The plan was directed to 76 key employees, including 4 members of the Leadership Team.

Following the transfer, F-Secure Corporation holds a total of 95,733 of its own shares.

Contact information:

Laura Viita, Investor Relations Director, F-Secure Corporation

+358 50 487 1044

investor-relations@f-secure.com



