KIMBERLY STEINBERG JOINS TRANSWESTERN INVESTMENT GROUP AS MANAGING DIRECTOR

DALLAS, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transwestern Investment Group (TIG®) announces Kimberly Steinberg has been named Managing Director, Head of Business Development and Investor Relations. In her role, Steinberg will oversee capital raising efforts for the firm’s fund vehicles and separately managed accounts, as well as relationship building between existing and prospective U.S. and foreign institutional investors.



“Our commitment to building relationships by fully understanding and executing our investors’ objectives has contributed to the success of our flagship value-add fund series,” said Charles Hazen, President of TIG. “Kimberly is a true professional with an outstanding track record and extensive relationships in the institutional investment community. Her financial acumen, market insights and tireless work ethic will be instrumental to the firm’s business development efforts.”



Steinberg comes to Transwestern from Minneapolis-based Värde Partners, where she served as Managing Director of Business Development and Investor Relations and was a lead contributor to doubling the firm’s assets under management over an eight-year period. Previous experience includes positions at Highbridge Capital Management, Citadel Investment Group and Black River Asset Management where she was heavily involved in marketing and branding initiatives and reporting processes, in addition to investor relations.



“TIG is a proven investment fiduciary whose performance has been strengthened by the firm’s national, full-service operating and development platform, creating significant value for investors,” said Steinberg. “I look forward to building upon that success.”



About Transwestern Investment Group

Transwestern Investment Group (TIG®) is a real estate investment adviser with $6.6 billion of assets managed since inception. The firm serves a broad range of institutional and high-net-worth investors with its full-service investment management and Transwestern’s integrated operating platform.



The privately held Transwestern companies have been delivering a higher level of personalized service and innovative real estate solutions since 1978. Through an integrated, customized approach that begins with good ideas, the firm drives value for investors across commercial real estate services, development, and investment management. Operating from 33 U.S. offices, Transwestern extends its platform capabilities globally through strategic alliance partners whose unique geographic, cultural, and business expertise fuels creative solutions. Learn more at transwestern.com and @Transwestern.



This document does not constitute an offer, solicitation or recommendation to sell or an offer to buy any securities, investment products or investment advisory services. Any offer or solicitation will be made only pursuant to a confidential private placement memorandum and subscription documents (the “Offering Materials”) and will be subject to the terms and conditions contained in such Offering Materials.



The clients included in this press release were not selected based on performance, but because they are some of the largest well-known investors with similar strategic alliances. It is not known whether these investors approve or disapprove of TIG or the services or products it provides.

