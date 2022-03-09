The opportunity within the regulatory T-cell therapies market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of ~45%, till 2035, claims Roots Analysis

London, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “ Regulatory T-Cell (Tregs) Therapies Market, 2021 – 203 5 ” report to its list of offerings.

Given the various benefits offered, including high target specificity, customization potential and ability to generate immunological memory, regulatory T-cell (Treg) therapies have garnered significant attention among key industry stakeholders for the treatment of various oncological and non-oncological disease indications. Tregs have been observed to be capable of acting through more than one mechanism of suppression, depending on tissue site, type of cell and activation status of the target cell. In the future, high demand for personalized therapeutics with limited toxicity and high efficiency are likely to drive the growth of the Treg cell therapies market.

Key Market Insights

Over 90 Treg cell therapies are being evaluated to target multiple target indications

Around 40% of the Treg cell therapies are in preclinical / discovery phase. Majority (49%) of these candidates are being developed for the treatment of oncological and autoimmune disorders. Further, most (81%) of the pipeline candidates are being evaluated as monotherapies, followed by those being developed in combination with other therapeutic agents (19%)

Presently, over 80 companies claim to be engaged in the development of Treg cell therapies

Majority of the firms (56%) are large companies, followed by small players (29%) and mid-sized (15%) firms. In addition, close to 65% of the stakeholders were established before 2000. Further, around 70% of the total firms are based in Asia Pacific and North America.

Over 180 clinical trials evaluating Treg cell therapies have been registered in the last two decades

Majority (57%) of the trials investigating Treg cell therapies are ongoing / planned. Further, over 70% of the total trials registered in this domain were / are being sponsored by governmental agencies, organizations and universities.

Partnership activity within this domain has increased at a CAGR of 34%, between 2015 and 2021

Research and development agreements emerged as the most popular type of partnership models adopted by industry stakeholders (34%), followed by product development and commercialization agreements (15%) and licensing deals (14%). Further, maximum number (38%) of partnerships were focused on oncological disorders.

~USD 3 billion has been invested by both private and public investors in this domain, since 2014

Specifically, in 2021, industry players raised over USD 1.2 billion. In addition, around USD 1.9 billion was raised through venture capital financing, in the past few years. It is important to note that more than 90 investors have actively financed projects / initiatives in this domain.

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture more than 92% of the market share, by 2035 In 2035, the market revenues likely to be driven by the sales of Tregs (50%) and interleukins (37%). Further, sales of therapies targeting type 1 diabetes are likely to contribute to a majority share (38%) of revenues in the long term.

Key Questions Answered

What are the prevalent R&D trends related to Treg cell therapies?

Which are the key therapeutic areas currently being targeted by Treg cell therapies?

What are the key challenges faced by stakeholders engaged in this domain?

Who are the leading industry and non-industry players engaged in the development of Treg cell therapies?

What are the key geographies where research focused on Treg cell therapies is being conducted?

What are the key value drivers that are likely to influence the evolution of this upcoming market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The financial opportunity within the Treg cell therapies market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Product

Tregs

Interleukins

Small molecules

Target Indication

Crohn’s Disease

Bipolar Disorder

Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis

COVID 19

Diabetes Mellitus

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Alzheimer’s Disease

Graft Vs Host Disease

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The research includes profiles of key players (listed below); each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial performance (if available), recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Abata Therapeutics

Cellenkos

Coya Therapeutics

ILTOO Pharma

NEKTAR

Roche

Sonoma Biotherapeutics

TeraImmune

TRACT Therapeutics

