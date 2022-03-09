CEO’s of UBER, NRRWF, SOFI, and XTMIF Unleashing Disruptive Innovation and Driving Revenue Growth in Fintech, Wireless, and Mobility

NEW YORK, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO’s of: Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER), NuRAN Wireless (OTC: NRRWF) (CSE: NUR), XTM, Inc. (OTC: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) and SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI).



Today’s emerging technologies and lifestyle megatrends are unleashing trillion dollar market opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO: “People Eager to Move Around as Pandemic Eases”

“...Our results continued to demonstrate both how eager people are to move around their cities as restrictions ease up, and how Delivery has become an important day -- important part of their daily lives. Gross bookings of $25.9 billion came in at the high end of our guidance range, with MAPCs of 118 million, reaching an all-time high. Continued strong execution by our team delivered $86 million of adjusted EBITDA, nicely above our guidance range…A couple of our growth initiatives across the Company: Our advertising business ended the year with around $225 million in run rate revenue, well above the $100 million target we laid out earlier this year. While much of the attention has sponsor listing for Uber Eats, we have a road map to build a much broader business, including in Mobility. We also closed the acquisition of Drizly during the quarter, which will be a nice addition to our advertising efforts. Our new verticals businesses, which includes grocery, alcohol, convenience and other non-restaurant efforts, grew nearly 10% quarter-on-quarter in Q4 on an organic basis, reaching a best month ever in December. We continue to make progress in improving non-restaurant merchant selection in the U.S. And as a result, the U.S. grew at 3x the rate of our global new verticals business during the quarter…”

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) Earnings Highlights:

NuRAN Wireless (OTC: NRRWF) (CSE: NUR) CEO Francis Letourneau:

“Bringing Wireless Connectivity to Africa is Billion Dollar Opportunity for NuRAN”

NuRAN Wireless (OTC: NRRWF) (CSE: NUR) CEO Francis Letourneau, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream is bringing wireless connectivity to Africa, enabling communications and internet for the last great untapped market of over 1 billion population. Francis shares how NRRWF’s contracts with blue chip global telecom partners, position the company on path for over $220 million in annual recurring revenue, and potential billion dollar market valuation in the coming years.

Watch NuRAN Wireless (OTC: NRRWF) (CSE: NUR) NEXT SUPER STOCK video:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/02/16/next-super-stock-nuran-wireless-otc-nrrwf-path-to-billion-valuation-w-africa-telecom-contract/

NRRWF provides telecom operators in Africa a turnkey “Network as a Service” (NaaS) infrastructure solution, specializing in rural and remote areas. NRRWF has developed carrier-grade mobile networks, and towers using solar power that are ideally suited for rural and remote environments in developing economies such as Africa where 300 million people have zero mobile coverage. Mobile connectivity in the developing world is a vital lifeline for healthcare, jobs, trade and education. NRRWF currently has contracts in place with blue chip telcom’s like Orange S.A. for services in Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, and with MTN Group in South Sudan for 2,492 sites, which it is now rolling out. These initial 10 year contracts are expected to generate $50 million annual revenues with EBITDA of 50%.

NRRWF plans to roll out to at least 10,000 mobile telecom sites in Africa over the next 5 years, which is expected to generate $220 million annual revenues with $110 million EBITDA. At typical multiples in the sector, this could value NRRWF at over $1 billion.

NRRWF has a pipeline of about 15,000 potential sites in Africa, and is also targeting similar contracts in Latin America and the Asia Pacific region. NRRWF is now in the early stages of it’s deployment, with a long runway of growth in the months ahead.

XTM, Inc. (OTC: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) Marilyn Schaffer CEO: “Poised for Exponential Growth with $1 Trillion Market Opportunity”

XTM Inc, (OTC: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) CEO Marilyn Schaffer, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, reports XTMIF is set for exponential revenue growth as it’s fintech platform expands into the $1 Trillion+ US restaurant, hospitality and services market in the coming weeks.

Watch XTM, Inc. (OTC: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/02/01/xtm-otc-xtmif-cse-paid-fintech-poised-for-exponential-growth-in-1-trillion-market/

XTMIF is a fintech company in the neo-banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions specializing in the hospitality, personal care and service industries throughout North America. XTMIF’s Today(™) app gives employees same day access to their earned wages and tips, via a mobile wallet and app. Same day access to tips and wages is a critical benefit in today’s tight labor market, and gives restaurants and services a competitive advantage in recruiting and retaining staff. XTMIF’s revenues are accelerating as more businesses adopt its fintech platform as a means to attract and retain staff. CEO Marilyn Schaffer says XTMIF is poised for exponential growth in 2022 as it expands into the US market from Canada, and increasingly adapted by large restaurant and hospitality operators. Revenues are now scaling with +20-25% growth month-over-month. Marilyn shares that XTMIF’s revenue growth will be further turbocharged as it layers on additional services in the app, and further monetizes it’s large and growing user base. XTMIF is also eyeing a number of strategic acquisitions in the fintech space in coming months.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto: “Building the AWS of Fintech”

“...Today, we are in our best position ever to achieve our long-term strategic goal: to be the digital one-stop shop for the major financial decisions in our members' lives and all of the moments in between...We delivered record full year revenue of just over $1 billion, at the high end of our guidance, which we increased on our third quarter earnings call. We achieved our sixth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA at $5 million and delivered on our goal of positive full year EBITDA. We had an amazing quarter for member growth. We added 523,000 new members in the fourth quarter, a record in absolute number terms and impressively up 39% versus the amount added in the third quarter. As a result, we ended 2021 with 3.5 million members, an increase of 1.6 million, up 87% year-over-year and well above the 3 million member target set in January of '21.…Looking ahead, we expect continued strong growth in lending driven by our ongoing momentum in personal loans, the end of the student loan payment moratorium, better positioning in home loans and the many opportunities our new bank license presents…We are just starting to reap the benefits from the enormous progress we have made on our strategic position, the breadth of our differentiated and diversified product suite, our tech platform that helps us serve the industry as we build the AWS of fintech…”

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Earnings Highlights:

