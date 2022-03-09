Inkcups Launches Automated Artwork Preparation Software for Digital Printing

DANVERS, Mass., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global printing industry leader Inkcups announces the launch of ArtPrep, an automated artwork preparation software for digital printing that will greatly reduce time and labor associated with traditional manual preparation methods.



ArtPrep automatically prepares artwork for digital printing through a flexible user interface that is adaptable to any workflow. The software easily integrates with all Inkcups digital printers and workflows and accepts PNG files directly through any user’s art department or automatically through an API connection. ArtPrep adds desired layers, including customizable trapping, and can manipulate image placement and size as well as perform image adjustments.

By reducing image preparation time, ArtPrep improves overall productivity of Inkcups’ established digital printer workflows. This innovative new software has a unique capability to seamlessly handle variable data, name drops, challenging gradients, and highlights, all while providing maximum control over ink usage and production costs.

“We’re excited to launch our first artwork preparation software, ArtPrep. This new capability will further enhance the Inkcups customer experience by offering significant time savings over manual preparation of artwork for printing. Our main priority is to make sure our customers can easily create high-quality artwork quickly and efficiently, while saving them time and labor,” said Ben Adner, CEO of Inkcups.

ArtPrep is a huge cost and efficiency gain for companies handling any volume of artwork files for printing on Inkcups digital machines. The software is compatible with all Inkcups cylinder and flatbed printers, which include: the Helix ®, Helix Hi-Fi® , Double Helix ®, Revolution ®, X360 , X2 ®, X5 ®, X5-T , XJET , and XJET800 . ArtPrep is especially suited for print-on-demand companies handling one-off printing.

Inkcups will be offering two versions of the software: ArtPrep and ArtPrep Pro. Learn more about the two ArtPrep options in the table below. ArtPrep is now available worldwide and will be available in Europe starting Spring 2022.

ArtPrep ArtPrep Pro Integrates with Piecewise Order Management System ✓ Automatic Processing Through Input Folder ✓ API Connection Support ✓ Advanced Setup ✓ Canvas Output Options ✓ ✓ Output Color Profiles ✓ ✓ Adjustable White ✓ ✓ Transparency White Gradient Min./Max. ✓ ✓ Adjustable Varnish ✓ ✓ Adjustable Primer ✓ ✓ Customizable Trapping ✓ ✓ Optional Setup Assistance Packages ✓ ✓

About Inkcups

Inkcups is a leading supplier and manufacturer of digital inkjet equipment, pad printing equipment, laser platemakers and corresponding supplies, with direct sales, technical support and warehouse locations in the USA, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Hong Kong and other global locations. Inkcups manufactures high-quality industrial machines for a wide range of industries, including apparel, drinkware, promotional, electronic, medical, sporting goods and automotive markets.