Gamepad.co raises $2.5m seed round with Enjin and OKX Blockdream Ventures as lead investors

DAVAO CITY, Philippines, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gamepad.co , the next-generation decentralized accelerator for crypto games, guilds, and metaverses, announced recently that the team has closed its investment round valued at $25 million. This successful funding round was led by Enjin and OKX Blockdream Ventures and will propel the company into the next stage of its development.



Gamepad.co, the next generation accelerator for the metaverse era.

Most launchpads focus too much on the public sale resulting in token price crashing right after it lists and good projects losing all community momentum quickly.

GamePad is a platform that curates and nurtures then accelerates top gamefi, guilds, and metaverse projects. It features an incubation program, an IDO launchpad, NFT sales platform, and various components to support projects' long term fundamentals and community strength.

With Gamepad's team and council's massive reach, strategic value, and resource as well as the technical innovations, Gamepad aims to be the Ycombinator of Gamefi and Metaverse projects.

The Lead Investors - ENJIN (ENJ), an NFT and Gamefi pioneering team and OKX Blockdream Ventures have this to say

"We're really honored to lead the investment round for GamePad. We are already seeing that GameFi, blockchain gaming, and game NFTs without a doubt will be the biggest disrupter to the gaming industry and we are extremely excited to back a company like GamePad that taps into this booming disruptor space. GamePad's unique solutions and first-principles thinking in solving the age-old gamer retention problem will surely bring tremendous value to projects that partner with them. "

- Oscar Franklin Tan, CFA, Chief Financial Officer

"We are excited to meet Gamepad in this investment round to explore the growth and development of GameFi. We believe GamePad has the potential to be a game changer in the blockchain space. Their unique solutions to solve rentions problems and experienced team with vast connections, will surely create massive value for partnered projects. We will help GamePad to establish in-depth cooperation with more high-quality Gamefi projects in the market, and reach win-win cooperation between the two parties", Dora, Founder of OKX Blockdream Ventures.

What's next for Gamepad?

More top quality investors are to be announced in the next couple of days over at their Twitter account leading up to their liquidity bootstrap sale of their token - the $GPAD token - at https://copperlaunch.com/ on March 29-31, 2022. The decentralized accelerator already has 10 triple-A blockchain games onboard their acceleration with over 15 waiting in the wings.

Initially, the IDO launchpad and NFT sales platform will run on the Ethereum blockchain but Binance smartchain and Solana will be supported shortly. Features around the growing the community thru DEFI and NFT focused features are important milestones on the roadmap. All in all, Gamepad.co aims to make sure the games and metaverse under their accelerator have the best chance for long term growth and success.

"We built Gamepad.co after thoroughly understanding the inadequacies of generic launchpads and what gamefi, play to earn and metaverse projects really need to become the next Axie Infinity. Together, with our partners - Enjin.io, Okx Blockdream fund and 20+ other valuable funds and service providers, we envision to become the Ycombinator of the blockchain powered experiential products industry." Eric Su (Founder of GamePad).

