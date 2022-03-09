UniDoc Commences Trials with OnPharm-United

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (“UniDoc,” or the “Company”), an innovator in the telehealth sector, is pleased to announce it has commenced pilot trials at three commercial pharmacies in Ontario pursuant to a letter of intent (the “LOI”) with OnPharm-United, a network of independent pharmacies in Canada.



OnPharm-United was founded by independent pharmacy owners, for independent pharmacy owners. The board members and executives of the organization operate independent pharmacies and understand the needs, challenges, and opportunities of their over 600 independent pharmacy members across Ontario.

The LOI, which was originally entered into on October 8, 2021, sets forth the terms and conditions of an agreement whereby UniDoc and OnPharm-United will jointly offer a health care and virtual care platform solution exclusively to the entire OnPharm-United network in Ontario. Upon successful testing of UniDoc’s Virtual Care Solutions Model, OnPharm-United agrees to offer the Virtual Care Solutions Model kiosks to its network of pharmacies throughout Ontario.

Upon satisfactory conclusion of the pilot trials which is anticipated on or before April 30, 2022, both parties have agreed to enter into a definitive agreement whereby OnPharm-United shall have exclusive use of the Virtual Care Solutions Model in the province of Ontario. As part of the agreement, UniDoc will offer leasing, subscription fees, and/or revenue sharing models to OnPharm-United subject to reasonable commercial efforts to negotiate in good faith prior to completion of the transaction.

Furthermore, UniDoc will train the employees of any OnPharm-United member pharmacy in which a Virtual Care Solutions Models kiosk is placed to ensure trained staff are available during business hours to assist users of the kiosks, as may be required.

“During the Covid19 pandemic, virtual care has emerged as a paradigm shift in the delivery of healthcare. We are therefore excited about our partnership with UniDoc, which will make their virtual care solution available to all our members and their patients across the province,” says Fady Fares, co-CEO of OnPharm-United.

The UniDoc Virtual Care Solution Model aims to offer proprietary, customizable, and comprehensive telehealth solutions based on a variety of integrated physical enclosures, kiosks, and related configurable packaging designed to deliver web-based services and analytical tools in combination with access to a developing network of healthcare providers, pharmacies, and hospitals.

UniDoc CEO Antonio Baldassarre comments, “We have been delighted to work with the OnPharm-United team. They are a great organization providing a valued service to independent pharmacy owners and the communities they serve. We have developed an excellent working relationship and look forward to a successful trial and entry into a mutually beneficial relationship ahead. OnPharm-United was both quick to assess the opportunity and have been a pleasure to work with given their shared vision to offer a better way forward in an increasingly complex healthcare environment.”

About OnPharm-United

OnPharm-United was created by OnPharm Inc. and United Pharma Group in October 2018 by bringing together two of the fastest growing networks for independent pharmacies in Canada. OnPharm-United includes over 600 members in Ontario. OnPharm-United provides its members with the ability to maintain their independent status while benefiting from increased buying and negotiating power, as well as benefiting from access to a suite of innovative programs, services and resources. For more information visit: www.onpharmunited.ca.

About UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T)

UniDoc is developing a telehealth solution which is being designed as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk for patients to undergo full consultations as if they were present in a physician’s office. Telehealth opens the doors to a large segment of the population challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. It is the Company’s belief that physical accessibility is the key to its business proposition. UniDoc is dedicated to unlocking shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe. The UniDoc team encourages engagement, questions, and interest, so please stay in touch and invite anyone who might be interested in our story to visit our website at www.unidoctor.com and signup to receive the latest information with updates on our activities, events and progress. You are also invited to join us on social media with Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

