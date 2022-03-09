1stDibs Launches Significant Updates to Its NFT Platform 

NEW YORK, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1stDibs , a leading marketplace for extraordinary design, today announced new features including the expansion of its curated NFT marketplace. This launch creates a seamless experience for digital creators and introduces a secondary market for collectors on 1stDibs.



This major update to the platform allows vetted creators and artists to upload their work, mint and list for sale on 1stDibs autonomously. Additionally, secondary market features allow any owner of an NFT purchased through 1stDibs to list and sell the work on the platform. Tokens are minted and sales are conducted securely on the Ethereum blockchain. By streamlining the upload and minting process, 1stDibs facilitates the fast-paced, trading-driven approach that’s native to the NFT community. The new platform functionality also enables NFT crypto art collectors to easily manage the NFTs minted and purchased on 1stDibs.

“Our goal at 1stDibs is to create a robust NFT community with a frictionless experience for creators and collectors,” said Tim Whidden, VP Engineering at 1stDibs. “Since launching the platform in August 2021, we’ve continuously enhanced the features and engaged new artists and curators to shine light on the talent in this creative sphere. We are always looking for new ways to meet the growing demand for digital artwork.”

1stDibs continues to innovate and offer new opportunities to its community of collectors and creators with the goal of supporting self-expression and making meaningful connections in the digital world. A list of 200 artists will join the platform with this launch.

Upcoming exhibitions include IDentity: (Self)-made by women available March 23, 2022, which features a selection of NFTs by ten female artists and was curated by artist and software engineer Sparrow Read (blackboxdotart). Bloom opens April 27, 2022, featuring new generative floral NFTs of blooming flowers by Ignasi Monreal, a Spanish multidisciplinary artist. Presentations can be viewed here .

1stDibs Upcoming NFT Exhibitions:

IDentity: (Self)-made by women opens March 23, 2022

The upcoming exhibition IDentity: (Self)-made by women dives into the mutli-faceted role that identity shapes the way we perceive and express ourselves. Curated by Sparrow Read – traditional encaustic artist and digital artist – the collection of NFTs presents ten female artists as they engage with the virtual art world to embark on their unique exploration of their personal identity. Showcasing the wide variety of forms and formats the digital medium allows, IDentity: (Self)-made by women opens the conversation around identity and self-definition and how this manifests uniquely for every individual through art.

Artists featured in this exhibition include Sparrow Read (blackboxdotart), Isa Kost, Serste, Vanessa Stati, Angie Taylor, Marjan Moghaddam, Stina Jones, Amy Robson, Karen Francis Eng, Ina Vare, Gisel Florez and Dawnia Darkstone.

Bloom opens April 27, 2022

To examine the relationship between humans and flora throughout history, 1stDibs NFT presents BLOOM, headlined by Spanish artist Ignasi Monreal . For the centerpiece of the exhibition, Monreal depicts a dynamic digital garden of hand painted flowers. Interacting with the crypto market, each flower blossoms as the price of the artwork rises, or slowly wilts if the market takes a downturn. Grounded in self-awareness, this experimental commentary on the complex relationship between art and value is created in collaboration with the immersive story studio No Ghost . Monreal, known for his still life paintings and work with the likes of Gucci, J.W. Anderson, Netflix, and Dua Lipa, is shown alongside ten traditional digital artists, bringing to life an NFT digital ecosystem.

Artists featured in this exhibition include Ignasi Monreal, Shay, and Cover Art Guy, among others.

