Axiad and Venafi Partner to Provide Passwordless Access for Users and Machines

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiad, a leading provider of cloud-based passwordless authentication for users and machines, today announced a technology partnership with Venafi, the inventor and leading provider of machine identity management, to help customers seamlessly manage their complex and diverse credentialing needs. Together, Axiad and Venafi simplify passwordless authentication and access for users and machines. Axiad Cloud provides enterprise PKI integrated with Venafi for automated machine identity management. Automating the management process reduces human error, prevents the expiration of thousands of digital certificates each year, and simplifies the challenge of managing diverse user and machine identity credentials across large, enterprise networks.



As digital transformation accelerates and traditional security perimeters disappear, identity is no longer just about users. The number of machines on enterprise networks, including mobile devices, workstations, applications and IoT devices is continuing to grow, with machines outnumbering people by more than three to one. Each machine requires a unique credential, or digital certificate, to authenticate and establish trust, but managing these machine identities is a complicated and often manual task. The failure to adequately track, maintain and update all of the digital certificates across a network exposes organizations to a much higher risk of attack. It can also result in costly business stoppages if these certificates expire.

Axiad and Venafi’s partnership brings automation, structure, and simplicity to the challenge of managing thousands of user and machine identities across an organization. Venafi provides real-time discovery of all machine identities across a network, and the automation and scalability needed to track them. Axiad’s cloud-based PKI streamlines the issuance, management, and use of PKI-based identities, removing the complexity of deploying and managing on-prem PKI. With this new integration between platforms, Axiad Cloud provides a single platform that easily manages each step of the certificate lifecycle and offers passwordless access for both enterprise users and machines.

Additionally, Axiad Cloud and Venafi’s integrated solution allows enterprises to gain complete trust of their entire digital ecosystem. Benefits include:

Simplified Deployment: Automated certificate lifecycle simplifies the deployment process and minimizes the maintenance required from a company’s IT team.

Automated certificate lifecycle simplifies the deployment process and minimizes the maintenance required from a company’s IT team. Public Trust : Authenticate and securely exchange documents within regulated environments such as U.S. Federal Bridge, SAFE-BioPharma, and WebTrust.

: Authenticate and securely exchange documents within regulated environments such as U.S. Federal Bridge, SAFE-BioPharma, and WebTrust. Immediate ROI : Axiad Cloud is simple to deploy within less than an hour, avoiding costly disruptions to business.

: Axiad Cloud is simple to deploy within less than an hour, avoiding costly disruptions to business. Scalable: Axiad Cloud is built on modern architecture that scales to keep up with a growing business, and won’t require upgrades as needs change.

Axiad Cloud is built on modern architecture that scales to keep up with a growing business, and won’t require upgrades as needs change. Dedicated: Axiad Cloud is deployed as a dedicated platform for each customer in a Virtual Private Cloud “VPC.”



According to Bassam Al-Khalidi, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Axiad, “Axiad’s partnership with Venafi addresses the complexity that customers face managing thousands of machine identities and working with multiple certificate authorities. With this plug and play integration, we offer customers a single platform that provides passwordless access for both users and machines, securely issues and manages PKI credentials across the enterprise, and scales as their business grows.”

“Axiad is joining the industry-leading machine identity management ecosystem,” shared Kevin Bocek, VP Ecosystem and Threat Intelligence. “We’re excited to see Axiad’s enterprise PKI capabilities integrated with Venafi. This is just one more way the Venafi ecosystem is futureproofing customer success.”

About Venafi

Venafi is the cybersecurity market leader in identity and access management for machines. From the ground to the cloud, Venafi solutions manage and protect identities for all types of machines—from physical and IoT devices to APIs, cloud native applications and containers. Venafi provides global visibility and complete lifecycle automation for all machine identity types and the security and the reliability and security risks associated with them.

With more than 30 patents, Venafi delivers innovative machine identity management solutions for the world's most demanding, security-conscious organizations and government agencies, including the top five U.S. health insurers; the top five U.S. airlines; the top four credit card issuers; three out of the four top accounting and consulting firms; four of the five top U.S. retailers; and the top four banks in each of the following countries: the U.S., the U.K., Australia and South Africa.

About Axiad

Axiad provides a single platform that enables passwordless across the enterprise ecosystem, by securing people, machines and digital interactions. We create the foundation for zero trust, by allowing organizations to cohesively deploy their identity credentials, with centralized management and reporting. Axiad Cloud offers PKI and authentication services, in a powerful, yet simple solution, to address all identity assurance requirements. We support the widest range of credentials including FIDO, mobile MFA, Windows Hello for Business, YubiKeys, smart cards, TPM and biometrics. Axiad Cloud is trusted by public sector organizations and Fortune 500 companies across aerospace & defense, financial services, healthcare, oil & energy and more. For more information visit axiad.com

For more information visit axiad.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.