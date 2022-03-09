ATP Flight School and Breeze Airways Announce Breeze Embark Program for Pilots to Advance Their Career

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATP Flight School has formed a hiring partnership with Breeze Airways, providing ATP graduates with a streamlined pathway to a First Officer position with the airline. Amid a growing shortage of airline pilots, the Breeze Embark Program allows Breeze to recruit from ATP's student and instructor population of 2,300 pilots while providing ATP graduates with more opportunities for career progression.

Under the partnership, eligible ATP instructors can interview with Breeze at 500 hours total time. Successful applicants receive a conditional job offer and mentoring from Breeze airline pilots while gaining flight experience. Upon reaching 1,500 hours of flight time, instructors transition to Breeze as Embraer 190 First Officers after completing the Airline Transport Pilot Certification Training Program with ATP.

"The new partnership with Breeze presents ATP graduates with another accelerated pathway to establish their career with a growing airline," said Michael Arnold, director of marketing, ATP Flight School. "As the leading supplier of pilots to the nation's airlines, we are excited to develop this hiring solution with Breeze and help them meet their demand for professional pilots as they continue to scale."

"We are delighted to partner with ATP, a premier developer of outstanding pilots, and are excited to welcome them to the Breeze family. With one of the best growth stories in the airline industry, Breeze will offer tremendous opportunities to ATP graduates and a defined path to achieving a very rewarding career." Chris Owens, VP, Flight Operations.

The Breeze Embark Program with ATP is available exclusively for graduates of the Airline Career Pilot Program, which provides aspiring pilots with the certification and resources they need at a fixed cost, and on an accelerated timeline. This airline career solution has placed over 1,000 pilots with airlines in the last 12 months.

About ATP Flight School

ATP is the nation's largest flight school, providing students with the most efficient path to a successful airline pilot career. For over 35 years, ATP has been the leader in professional flight training and supplying pilots to airlines. atpflightschool.com

