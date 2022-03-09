Industrial Enzymes Market Worth $11.05 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Industrial Enzymes Market by Type (Carbohydrases [Amylases, Cellulases], Proteases, Lipases); Source (Microorganism, Plant, Animal); Form (Solid, Liquid); Application (Food & Beverage, Household Care, Biofuel, Animal Feed) - Global Forecasts to 2029”, published by Meticulous Research®, the industrial enzymes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2029 to reach $11.05 billion by 2029.

To improve production processes while optimizing costs and guaranteeing quality, the industries are always looking for new and innovative ingredients to obtain the best quality products. The increasing demand for alternative fossil fuels, increasing awareness for nutrition, changing dietary habits, and growing demand for clean processes are the major factors responsible for the growth of the industrial enzymes market.

Industrial enzymes are sourced from plants, animals, and microorganisms. These enzymes are increasingly preferred by manufacturers in food & beverages, functional foods, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical products, pet food, personal care products, biofuels, brewing products, textile products, and detergents.

Growing environmental concerns and rising demand for bioethanol, increasing R&D activities and investments in the industrial enzymes sector, environmental sustainability with production and consumption of industrial enzymes, and advancements in enzyme engineering & green chemistry are the key factors responsible for the growth of the industrial enzymes market. However, stringent regulations and handling and safety issues related to enzymes are expected to restrain the growth of this market to some extent in the near future.

Industrial Enzymes Industry Forecast in Light of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted several economies and human health and wellbeing severely. To control the spread of this disease, governments across the globe announced partial or complete lockdowns, severely impacting many industries, including food & beverage, animal feed, home, and personal care, dietary supplements, leather, and textile, among others.

The lockdowns forced the temporary closure of manufacturing facilities. Governments also enforced restrictions on operating capacities to ensure social distancing and curb the spread of the infection. Supply chains were disrupted, resulting in production limitations, complications in raw materials sourcing, and higher delivery costs, impacting the overall industrial enzymes market. Moreover, governments announced a temporary ban on foreign air travel. These factors temporarily affected the sales of industrial enzymes.

COVID-19 pandemic has further slowed the expansion of the biofuel and textile enzymes market due to lockdowns, social distances, and the closing of production plants worldwide. The COVID-19 crisis has radically changed the global context for biofuels, the production contracted by 20 billion liters (13%) in 2020, returning to 2017 output levels (Source: BAC-TO-FUEL). Similarly, due to enforced lockdowns and imposed limits by individual regulating bodies, numerous textile businesses were temporarily halted or operating with a small staff, negatively impacting the textile enzymes market growth.

However, COVID-19 has had a favorable impact on some industries. The demand and use of enzymes have increased in industries like home care products, food, animal feeds, and pharmaceuticals due to increased awareness of healthy wellbeing. Enzymes work as excellent cleaning agents, in the bakery industry to maintain the freshness of products, reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and reduce water, energy, and other chemical inputs in various industrial processes.

The impact on some home care products, like surface disinfectants and laundry care, nutraceuticals & dietary supplements, and some pharmaceuticals was particularly high during 2020 and 2021. The sale of these products went up to 96%. Some of the related examples of the impact on sales and production in the home care products category are as follows:

According to the International Association for Soaps, Detergents and Maintenance Products (A.I.S.E.), in 2020, the European household care industry registered a growth of 4.7%.

In 2020, the sale of laundry care products, such as liquid detergents, powder detergents, fabric conditioners, and others increased at a growth rate of 1.3%. Simultaneously in 2020, surface care also registered a growth of 9.2% from 2019 in Europe (Source: A.I.S.E)

In Europe, in 2020, the sales of dishwashing, maintenance products, and bleaches also increased with a growth rate of 10.3%, 0.9%, and 12.2%, respectively, from 2019 (Source: A.I.S.E).

Moreover, the pandemic has underlined the necessity of consuming good, nutritious foods with a balanced number of enzymes and other energy sources. As a result, demand for fortified foods and beverages loaded with nutritional enzymes and other healthy components is rising across the globe. Also, as people become more concerned about their health and become more aware of enzyme-infused products, the demand for bakery, confectionery products, dairy products, and beverages is experiencing a rapid surge in demand. For instance, according to the American Bakery Association, sales in the U.S. bakery aisle jumped an unprecedented 62.3% over the week ending March 15, 2020.

Thus, considering the overall impact of COVID-19 across all industrial sectors using industrial enzymes, this market has registered positive growth; however, the market's growth rate in 2020 was a bit lower than the growth rate of the market in 2019.

Key Findings in the Industrial Enzymes Market Study

The overall industrial enzymes market is segmented based on type (carbohydrases [amylases, cellulases, and others], proteases, lipases, and others), source (plant, animal, and microorganism), form (solid, liquid), application (food & beverages, household care, animal feed, biofuel, and other applications), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on type, the industrial enzymes market is segmented into carbohydrases, proteases, lipases, and other enzymes. The carbohydrases segment is expected to account for the largest share of the industrial enzymes market in 2022. The largest share of this segment is mainly attributed to its cost-effectiveness; wide range of applications in various industries, including food and beverage, homecare, textile, leather, and biofuel; less time & space requirement; and ease in modification and optimization of processes. However, the proteases segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The fast growth of this segment is mainly attributed to its multiple applications in diverse industries, eco-friendly nature due to its non-toxic and non-pathogenic attributes, and large production in a short time.

Based on source, the industrial enzymes market is segmented into plant, animal, and microorganism. The microorganism segment is expected to account for the largest share of the industrial enzymes market in 2022. The large share of this segment is due to its high stability, less time & space requirement, high consistency, cost-effectiveness, and increasing demand from industries including food & beverage, animal feed, textiles, bioethanol, paper & pulp, detergents, and wastewater treatment. However, the plant segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 - 2029. Its easy availability and convenience; surging demand for bromelain; its multifunctional properties, such as emulsification, water holding capacity, fat absorption, antibacterial activity; and increasing usage in various industries, including food and beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals are the factors that support the growth of this market.

Based on form, the industrial enzymes market is segmented into solid and liquid. The liquid segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall industrial enzymes market in 2022. Greater performance stability in food processing, ease of use, requirement of less quantity, and increasing demand from household care and food & feed industry are the key factors that drive the demand for this segment. However, the solid form segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is due to its wide availability and ease of handling, high gravity fermentation & stability, easy transportation & storage, and better shelf-life.

Based on application, the industrial enzymes market is segmented into food & beverages, household care, animal feed, biofuel, and other applications. The food & beverages segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing awareness about nutritional requirements, increasing demand for processed food products, changing dietary habits, rising consumer desire for natural and customized food products, and increased application of enzymes in beverages.

Based on geography, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global industrial enzymes market in 2022. The major share of this regional market is mainly attributed to the development of novel and superior performing products, technological advancements, rapid industrialization, increasing demand for alcoholic beverages and processed food, and growing awareness regarding green technologies addressing environmental issues. However, Europe is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022–2029.

The report includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments by leading market participants in the industry over the past four years. In recent years, the industrial enzymes market has witnessed several new product launches, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations. The key players operating in the global industrial enzymes market are Novozymes A/S (Denmark), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) (U.S.), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), AB Enzymes GMBH (Germany), Amano Enzyme Inc (Japan), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (India), BASF SE (Germany), Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (U.S.), Bluestar Adisseo Company (China), A E B Africa (Pty) Ltd (South Africa), Novus International, Inc. (U.S.), Biocatalysts Limited (U.K.), Enzyme Development Corporation (U.S.), BioResource International, Inc. (U.S.), Qingdao Vland Biotech Co., Ltd. (China), Aum enzymes (India), and Nature Bioscience Pvt. Ltd (India), among others.

Scope of the Report:

Industrial Enzymes Market, by Type

Carbohydrases Amylases Cellulases Others

Proteases

Other Enzymes

Industrial Enzymes Market, by Source

Microorganism

Plant

Animal

Industrial Enzymes Market, by Form

Liquid

Solid

Industrial Enzymes Market, by Application

Food & Beverage Beverages Bakery Dairy Meat, Fish, and Egg Processing Grain and Oilseed Processing Other Food Applications

Household Care

Animal Feed

Biofuel

Other Applications

Industrial Enzymes Market, by Geography

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany U.K France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Rest of APAC

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

