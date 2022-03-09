UXBorough to provide Calgarians with exciting job opportunities and community connections

CALGARY, Alberta, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Securities Limited (Western Securities), a Calgary-based private, fully-integrated real estate holding, management and development company celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, is thrilled to announce its newest project, UXBorough, is under construction and now leasing phase one’s Medical Office Building. Located in northwest Calgary adjacent to the new Calgary Cancer Centre and Foothills Medical Centre, this extensive multi-building redevelopment revitalizes the site previously known as Stadium Shopping Centre, to create a vibrant community with five unique buildings and thoughtfully designed public spaces.

UXBorough will have extensive positive impacts on the Calgary economy and act as a centralized hub for its residents, tenants and the surrounding communities. The redevelopment of the site will create more than 1,000,000 estimated hours of labour for construction management, trade labour and suppliers. The completed development will also provide additional ongoing employment opportunities in retail, restaurant, hospitality, medical and professional services; create housing for more than 400 residents; support the Calgary Cancer Centre and Foothills Medical Centre with 189 hotel rooms and a conference facility; and connect the wider community with its purposeful design of gathering spaces and variety of amenities.

“Western Securities is dedicated to pursuing innovation and sustainability while focusing on first-rate urban design, streetscape, and lively public spaces,” said Mike Brescia, Chief Operating Officer, Western Securities. “The revitalization of this site will provide Calgarians with local jobs to positively impact our economy and be a vibrant and inclusive place for all to create connections. The project will be different than any other taken to the market and we cannot wait to welcome Calgarians to experience all of its offerings.”

UXBorough was designed with the vision to better serve current and future Calgary neighbourhoods and the dedication to creating a valuable, long-term legacy for Calgary through innovation and sustainability as it pursues LEED-ND V4 certification (Leadership in Energy and Environment Design for Neighbourhood Development).

Phase one of the redevelopment includes the completion of an 8-storey, 146,000 square-foot state-of-the-art Medical Office Building, with a direct link to the Calgary Cancer Centre and Foothills Medical Centre by a pedestrian bridge. The building’s main floor will house commercial tenants as well as a 10,000 square-foot daycare facility. Also included in phase one is a 14-storey, 203 unit residential tower with an additional 15,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, a temporary amenity plaza, as well as underground and surface parking.

Phase one of the development is scheduled to be completed in 2024. To learn more about UXBorough, visit: www.uxborough.com.

About Western Securities Limited

Western Securities Limited is a private, fully integrated real estate holding, management and development company. Its roots are in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, where the late John J. O’Connor originally incorporated the company in 1932. Our commitment has been, and continues to be, to provide value to communities by purchasing and developing real estate for the purpose of long-term retention and value-added redevelopment. We proudly extend this philosophy by personally managing the majority of our assets. Western Securities and its affiliates are a diversified commercial real estate operation with a long-term perspective and a history of success.

The real estate holdings of the company include farm and ranch lands; single and multifamily dwellings; hotels; commercial buildings; mixed-use projects and enclosed shopping centres. Since 1977, Western Securities operations have diversified to include U.S. markets concentrated in the state of Texas. Western Securities remains headquartered in Calgary as a family-owned and operated business, now spanning over four generations. For more information, visit: westernsecurities.com

Media inquirires

Ashley Tymko

Brookline Public Relations

403-608-0392

atymko@brooklinepr.com