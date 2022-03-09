David Rutchik Joins Mastek's US Board in Non-Executive Capacity

DALLAS, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mastek, a global digital engineering & cloud transformation specialist, announced that David Rutchik has joined Mastek's US Board. David is the Managing Partner of The Dorzac Group, a private investment, executive advisory, and private equity operating support provider.

Previously, David was the Executive Managing Director of Pace Harmon, a leading consulting and advisory firm servicing global Fortune 500 and Private Equity clients, which he sold to a strategic buyer a year ago in a highly successful exit. He brings over 25 years of experience leading numerous IT and business process outsourcing (ITO and BPO) multi-tower transactions, strategic sourcing across multiple complex categories, M&A integration/divestitures, carve-out support, process optimization, and organizational design and effectiveness engagements. He has served as the president of an international outsourcing and cloud provider backed by Goldman Sachs, and earlier in his career was a technology and outsourcing attorney for a global law firm. Throughout his career, he has worked with and for many of the world's leading companies.

Hiral Chandrana, Global CEO of Mastek Group, said, "David has an incredible track record in building & sustaining trusted relationships with enterprise CXOs. As Mastek scales in the US geography with strategic clients & partnerships, David's diverse experience will be invaluable. We look forward to David's guidance as we execute on our Vision 2025 plan."

Mr. Rutchik is an investor in multiple technology companies, and among other duties serves on the Board of Directors of venture software company LeaseAccelerator, was recently the Chairman of the Board of Fugue, a cloud security company, and is on the Board of Advisors of the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine Rheumatology Department. He also serves as an executive advisor to global business process companies and their CXOs, as well as industry-leading private equity firms.

"I'm excited to join Mastek's US Board as the company builds upon its rich history to grow its significant digital and cloud capabilities in the US marketplace. The company's focus on digital engineering and cloud transformation positions it in the sweet spot of critical business and technology strategic needs, and I look forward to providing support to help take Mastek to the next level." - David Rutchik

About Mastek: Mastek is a global turnkey Digital Engineering & Cloud Transformation specialist that delivers Innovative Solutions and Business Outcomes for clients in Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Government/Public Sector, etc. Customers Trust Mastek to deliver Business Value with Velocity and we operate in 40+ countries including the UK, Americas, Europe, Middle East, APAC with ~5000 employees. Our mission is to de-complex Digital and make your business future-ready with an industry-first approach. Evosys, a Mastek company, is an Oracle Partner and a leading Oracle Cloud implementation and consultancy provider and has executed programs for 1,200+ Oracle Cloud clients. For more details, please visit our website www.mastek.com.



Press Contact: Kashmira Chavan| kashmira.chavan@mastek.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment