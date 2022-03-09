Now interconnecting Brazil and Southern Europe: EllaLink and DE-CIX announce strategic partnership

DUBLIN, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EllaLink, the high-capacity and low latency fibre-optic submarine cable directly connecting Latin America and Europe, has taken another step towards creating a new and robust intercontinental ecosystem. After having recently announced a partnership with Group IP Telecom, EllaLink now brings its partnership with DE-CIX, the world’s leading Internet Exchange (IX) operator, to life. With this partnership, DE-CIX will provide access to the largest carrier and data center neutral interconnection ecosystem in Southern Europe. EllaLink reinforces the importance of a new gateway to Europe and to the DE-CIX ecosystem, bringing connected networks all the way to the largest European IX, DE-CIX Frankfurt. Through the EllaLink connection between Latin America and Europe, the latency (response time in data transmission) between the two continents has been decreased by close to 50%, from +100 milliseconds to ca. 60 milliseconds compared to traditional routes. Through this and the partnerships, companies are enabled to make content available on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean with increased security and low latency.



“As we operate in the B2B market, partnerships are key for the high-speed data transport between Fortaleza and Sines offered by the EllaLink cable to content-generating companies, whatever their application – games, financial systems, streaming – to maintain performance until it reaches other European and South American destinations,” says Vincent Gatineau, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at EllaLink.

In practice, each of the three partners contributes decisively to a better Internet experience for the end user. EllaLink provides the data transport, while IP Telecom enables connections from companies located in Brazil to the transport ecosystem and IXs in Europe, accessing unique Internet service and content provider networks, as well as enterprise networks, connected to DE-CIX.

Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX International, explains how his company adds value to this ecosystem: “As latency is the new currency of our digitalized world, everything, everywhere, will be digital – and every millisecond counts when it comes to critical applications for different verticals, such as mobility, finance, and e-health. We are proud to bring the two strong business regions of Southern Europe and Latin America together through our partnership. These markets share many similarities when it comes to culture, language, and the demands on the markets. A year ago we said that we were going to build a new data traffic highway across the Atlantic Ocean together. Here we are now, ready to serve both continents – with customers like IP Telcom already enjoying the pleasure of low latency and secure interconnection.”

EllaLink and IP Telecom recently announced a partnership with NoPing, a high performance solution for latency improvement aimed at the online gaming segment – and the gaming segment is one of the most latency-sensitive, with required response times counted in milliseconds. As the most commonly used routes between Brazil and Europe before the EllaLink cable travelled via the USA, with considerably higher latency, online game challenges between Brazilian and European players were unfeasible. With the new cable and the partnership with IP Telecom and NoPing, the latency reduction achieved during a game has been shown to be 30%.

Jefferson Carvalho, CEO of IP Telecom, uses the example of online games to show how this ecosystem formed by the three companies allows specific solutions to be offered for various types of customers. “Gaming users, for example, demand that the connection between the two continents has the lowest possible latency,” he explains. “But among our clients we have banks and other financial system institutions that require, besides low latency to trade on the stock market, for example, also the security of the direct connection between the two continents offered by the partnership, as these clients deal with personal data under their responsibility,” he adds.

Carvalho believes that, in the short term, the partnership between the three companies will generate two-way demand, in both Europe in Brazil. “With the structured partnership, the low latency offered by Ellalink's cable will help companies on both continents to identify opportunities offered by the connectivity market, which will be met with support from IP Telecom and DE-CIX,” he says.

About EllaLink

EllaLink is an advanced optical platform offering secure high-capacity connectivity on a unique low latency transatlantic route serving the growing needs of the Latin American and European markets. The EllaLink network directly connects Brazil and Europe, linking the major hubs of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Fortaleza with Lisbon, Madrid and Marseille.

The EllaLink System has been built with state-of-the-art coherent technology initially offering 100Tbps of capacity over four direct fibre pairs between Europe and Brazil. EllaLink is a privately funded and independent company committed to providing products and services on a Carrier Neutral and Open Access basis. Marguerite II, a pan-European equity fund active in the renewables, energy, transport and digital infrastructure sectors, is the main shareholder of EllaLink.

For more information visit ella.link

About DE-CIX

DE-CIX (German Commercial Internet Exchange) is the world’s leading operator of Internet Exchanges. In total, in its 32 locations in Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Asia, DE-CIX interconnects close to 2500 network operators (carriers), Internet service providers (ISPs), content providers, and enterprise networks from more than 100 countries, offering peering, cloud, and interconnection services. The combined connected customer capacity of all DE-CIX locations worldwide exceeds 90 Terabits, making it the largest neutral interconnection ecosystem in the world. DE-CIX in Frankfurt, Germany, with a data throughput of more than 11 Terabits per second (Tbps) and over 1000 connected networks, is one of the largest Internet Exchanges in the world.

Further information at www.de-cix.net

About IPTelecom

IP Telecom is an IP Telecom Group company, which has been operating for over 15 years in the ICT sector and has differentiated connectivity solutions with high added value for the wholesale and corporate segment. It has a wide structured transport network and IP network widely interconnected with the best IXPs, Tier I Operators and Content Providers in the world, and with international partners that make it possible, through its best submarine cables, to reduce the LAG of its clients' connection, reaching the best global indexes. IP Telecom currently has interconnection from Brazil to Europe, the Americas and Africa, through partnerships and points of presence in these continents. We make available in our portfolio several services that will optimize and maximize the connectivity potential of your organization with your customers in various parts of the world.

Further information at: https://www.grupoip.net.br/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/706dbbf4-bc0d-4a07-b985-8023af10f46e