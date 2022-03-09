APCO Holdings Announces Executive Leadership Promotion

Norcross, Ga., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APCO Holdings, LLC, a leading provider and administrator of automotive F&I products and home to the EasyCare and GWC Warranty brands, is pleased to announce that Kate Eltringham has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Marketing & Strategy.



Eltringham joined APCO in 2013 as Director of Marketing for the GWC Warranty brand, leading strategic marketing and product initiatives. In 2015, she was promoted to Vice President of Marketing at GWC and in 2019, her role expanded to Vice President of Marketing for all APCO Holdings brands. During her tenure, she has led the marketing team on many initiatives that have played an integral role in the company's growth within the industry. Her leadership of the recently aligned Marketing and Strategy departments will strengthen the organization's ability to look forward and outward to position APCO for continued success.



"Kate joined APCO with a broad range of marketing, analytics, and strategic planning experience and has been instrumental in the company's growth and innovation over the years," says Scot Eisenfelder, CEO of APCO Holdings. "As we map out our priorities for 2022 and beyond, her deep understanding of our business and the complexities of a changing industry will be invaluable as we continue to execute and build upon our momentum."



Previously, Eltringham held progressive roles with CIW Enterprises and InterMetro Industries, a former business unit of Emerson Electric Corporation. She has a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing and Spanish from King's College and an MBA from Wilkes University.



Since 1984, APCO has grown to become a leading provider and administrator of F&I products for the auto industry. Built on a foundation of financial security and a commitment to understanding our customers' needs, APCO is a trusted partner to some of the most well-respected insurers, highly successful dealerships, and leading auto industry players in the country. The company markets its products using the EasyCare, GWC Warranty, and MemberCare brands, as well as other private label products, through a network of independent agents and an internal salesforce that specialize in consulting with and servicing the automotive dealership markets. EasyCare, GWC Warranty, and MemberCare F&I products are the only "MotorTrend® Recommended Best Buy" in the industry. They also carry top ratings from the Better Business Bureau, have protected over 11 million customers, and have paid over $3.5 billion in claims.

