CEO’s of DKNG, OGGFF, LQAVF and COIN Focus on Next Wave of Billion Dollar Market Opportunities in Sports Betting, Crypto, NFT’s, Plant-Based Lifestyles and the Metaverse

ORAGIN Foods (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG) CEO Matt Lurie: “Ready to Scale with Plant-Based Brands and Next Gen Organic Retailing”

ORAGIN Foods (OTC: OGGFF) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investor conference, is capitalizing on twin megatrends in the booming plant-based foods space and specialty organic retailing. In his recent presentation, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie shared with investors how OGGFF is positioned for explosive growth in the coming months, as it scales it’s “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores and expands its portfolio of CPG brands focusing on the plant-based and organic lifestyle.

Watch ORAGIN Foods (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX: OG) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/03/01/oragin-foods-otc-oggff-tsx-og-unleashes-30x-upside-potential/

OGGFF’s “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores have built up a cult following among millennial shoppers in Toronto, Canada through a fun experiential retail concept and discount pricing - ”Healthier Food For Less”. OGGFF currently has four stores generating over $30 million in revenue, at strong gross margins - and is now at an inflection point - ready to scale rapidly with new locations. In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie discusses the possibilities for scaling the Organic Garage brand globally, whether through company owned stores, partnerships, and or franchises.

CEO Matt Lurie is especially excited about the growth potential for OGGFF’s branded CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) business focused on the $30 billion plant-based foods and lifestyle sector. OGGFF is leveraging its retailing domain expertise into the plant-based foods space. With a strong insight and data on what sells on retail shelves and what today’s consumers want, OGGFF is developing a suite of plant-based CPG brands through acquisitions, and internal development with a significant focus on expansion in the US market.

One of OGGFF’s recently launched CPG brands “Future of Cheese” (targeting the $900 billion dairy alternatives market) is already gaining significant traction. Developed by the world’s leading cheese experts, Future of Cheese is rolling out a full line of cheese, butter and other exciting plant-based dairy products. The brand is a hit with consumers and products are selling out on shelves weekly. OGGFF is now expanding its product portfolio to 8-10 SKU’s in coming months which will help drive market penetration with international retailers, and restaurants. OGGFF expects significant revenue growth potential as it further develops a diversified suite of synergistic CPG brands through acquisitions in coming months.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) CEO Jason Robins ”Growth Accelerating with New Products and Markets”

“...We're off to a tremendous start in 2022. Customer acquisition in new states has been accelerating while continuing to pay back on a gross profit basis in the two- to three-year time frame. As of today, 10 states are either already contribution profit positive or on track to achieve that milestone in 2022. Overall, we expect DraftKings to be contribution profit positive for FY '22. And if we were to have frozen new state launches at the end of 2021, we expect that DraftKings would have been able to achieve EBITDA profitability as an enterprise in Q4 of this year…we continue to see rapid expansion of the OSB and iGaming TAM in the U.S. This is being driven by both new jurisdictions legalizing OSB and iGaming as well as continued healthy growth in existing states…Additional product features and functionality for our mobile sports betting and iGaming apps are driving increased customer retention and monetization as well as improved margins. Many of these benefits are now possible as a result of the migration to our in-house sports betting platform, which gives us the ability to diversify our bet types, optimize our in-game betting features and expand the breadth and depth of our content offering…We continue to add breadth and depth to our mobile sports betting and iGaming products. As we have mentioned in the past, we believe that the long-term winners in this industry will provide the best product experience to customers….DraftKings Marketplace had another dynamic quarter as interest and demand continues to be strong. We sit at the intersection of Web3 and sports culture as the only company to offer digital collectibles, sports betting, daily fantasy and iGaming products. As the NFT space evolves, the broader DraftKings ecosystem will create more opportunities for our marketplace around utility gamification and custom offers that only we can provide. The fourth quarter featured drops from the Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Wayne Gretzky, Simone Biles, Tom Brady and Tony Hawk as well as SLAM Logo passes in the soft dome franchise…”

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Earnings Highlights:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/03/09/draftkings-inc-s-dkng-q4-2021-earnings-highlights/

Liquid Avatar (OTC: LQAVF) (CSE: LQID) CEO David Lucatch: “Metaverse Land Sales are Booming!”

Liquid Avatar (OTC: LQAVF) (CSE: LQID) CEO David Lucatch, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream reports that LQAVF’s metaverse digital land sales are starting to scale. LQAVF generated nearly CD$1 million revenues in from its Metaverse project “Aftermath Islands” just in recent months. LQAVF expects that its revenues have the potential to scale exponentially in coming months as the Metaverse gains mainstream attention.

Watch ESE (OTC: LQAVF) (CSE: LQID) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/01/19/next-super-stock-liquid-avatar-otc-lqavf-cse-lqid-metaverse-nft-revenues-exploding/

Feb 24 - LQAVF Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited has completed its second pilot test activities designed for Meta's (formerly Facebook) Oculus system using the Quest 2 VR headset and hand controllers. The conceptual interaction with Dinosaurs, taken from the actual virtual experience, can be viewed here . This is the second of many early-stage interactive experiences planned for Aftermath Islands as LQAVF is currently working to complete several initial pilots of virtual and interactive platforms and technologies, including but not limited to Oculus, as it assesses a range of initiatives for its first launch program expected for mid-2022. Future demos that may lead to full version experiences may include western gun fights, light sword dueling, survival training, virtual art galleries, entertainment, business events and more. Other initial launch programs include virtual escape rooms, with award winning, real world and virtual escape room creator Hourglass Escapes LLC. and The Lost Kingdom of T'Sara, the upcoming P2E (play to earn) game which will allow users to gather resources and Credits for Aftermath Islands. Both these programs are currently in development for an expected Q2 beta launch.

Feb 7 - LQAVF and Game Credits launch first-ever Multiverse Collective, a collaborative alliance that will enable independent Metaverses to share technical, business and marketing resources and create value among its members. Liquid Avatar Technologies (via its controlled subsidiary Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited) and Game Credits (Genesis Worlds) are building their respective Metaverses in an interoperable environment, which entails joint development, marketing, interoperability, authentication of users, verifiable credentials, and community engagement throughout the life cycle of each Metaverse, ensuring that users will be able to engage in a shared safe and secure experience. Users engaging in connected Metaverses is truly the next frontier in gaming.

Feb 3 - LQAVF announces that its controlled subsidiary, Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited ("Aftermath Islands") together with seasoned, industry, and entertainment executive Howard Lefkowitz, who led Vegas.com from its rise from $360,000 in annual sales to over $400 million annually over a 10-year period, have launched Vegas Island, a premium destination in the Aftermath Islands Metaverse, an age restricted virtual island that will allow participants to buy virtual themed land, interact, and experience entertainment, gaming and High Roller experiences. Given the premium nature of the island and the planned programs, a limited amount of virtual land is available for sale to the public, starting at USD $100 per 1000 m2 and ranging in price to USD $5,200 for a mega 100 plot parcel.

Watch Liquid Avatar (OTC: LQAVF) (CSE: LQID) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/01/19/next-super-stock-liquid-avatar-otc-lqavf-cse-lqid-metaverse-nft-revenues-exploding/

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brad Armstrong: “Crypto is Fundamental to Web 3.0”

” Unlike in past crypto cycles where we might have had “summers” and “winters”, crypto is working, we’ve got major use cases now, outside of people just trading it, DeFi has tens of billions of dollars locked up in it. NFTs has been a massive trend and continuing to grow. People are building gaming and social media apps and DAOs and identity systems and what we’re really seeing is that Web 3.0 is kind of the future of how people are going to build all kinds of applications on the internet, even non-financial services applications...Our fundamental belief is that crypto, it’s not just going to be an investment, although that’s a massive use case and the first pillar of our strategy, it’s not just going to be a new financial system, which is the second pillar of our strategy. And we have lots of products helping make that happen. It’s also going to be the new default way that people build applications on the internet. It’s the new application platform. That’s what people are calling Web 3.0, and they’re going to be building all kinds of applications not just financial service applications. We believe Coinbase is the best positioned company in the world to help drive that change. And our goal is really to be the primary account where people access crypto economy and Web 3.0, and we have this really great customer base and brand infrastructure that all nicely integrates, and we can make crypto easy, and trusted, and safe to use…We’re just in the very earliest days of this industry and it has a massive potential TAM, there’s a ton of capital being injected into this industry. And a lot of the smartest young people are all rushing to build companies in this space. With all those thousands of new companies, you’re just going to see a ton of innovation…

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Earnings Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/03/01/coinbase-global-inc-nasdaq-coin-q4-2021-earnings-highlights/

