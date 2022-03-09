Freedom Internet Group Inc. Approved For Trading on the OTC Pink Under Stock Symbol FIGI

San Juan, PR, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Freedom Internet Group Inc. is pleased to announce that it has been approved for trading on the OTC Pink Market as of February 22, 2022, under stock symbol FIGI.



Alton “Ace” Chapman, Jr., President and CEO of FIGI, commented, “We are very pleased to have achieved another milestone with the approval of trading of our shares on the OTC Pink, which makes ownership of FIGI available to all.”

The OTC Pink is the premier marketplace for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Participating companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTC Pink quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

For more information about our company, please visit: www.figiroyalty.com

About Freedom Internet Group Inc.

Freedom Internet Group Inc. (OTC Pink: FIGI) is engaged in the business of acquiring, holding and managing royalty interests derived from Internet based businesses, referred to as operators. Royalty interests are passive (non-operating) agreements that provide us with contractual rights to a percentage of revenue produced from operators. The revenue generated by operators is typically from physical or digital product sales, subscriptions and advertising. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.FIGIRoyalty.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continues," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix,; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control.



