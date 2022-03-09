Rapala VMC Corporation: Share repurchase 9.3.2022

Rapala VMC Corporation Stock Exchange Release 9.3.2022
   
   
RAPALA VMC CORPORATION: Share repurchase 9.3.2022
   
In the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki  
   
Trade date 9.3.2022 
Bourse trade Buy 
Share RAP1V 
Amount 4,000Shares
Average price/ share 6,3925EUR
Total cost 25,570.00EUR
   
   
Company now holds a total of 86 135 shares 
including the shares repurchased on 9.3.2022 
   
   
On behalf of Rapala VMC Corporation 
   
Nordea Bank Finland Plc  
   
Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen 
   
   
   
