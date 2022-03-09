Societe Generale: shares & voting rights as of 28 February 2022

Paris la Defense cedex, FRANCE

Name of issuer:         Société Générale S.A. – French public limited company (“SA”) with a share capital of 1,046,405,540 euros

        Registered under nr.552 120 222 R.C.S. PARIS
        Registered office: 29, Boulevard Haussmann, 75009 Paris

Information about the total number of voting rights and shares pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations


DateNumber of shares
composing current
share capital		Total number of
voting rights
28th February 2022837,124,432

Gross: 913,872,446

