Life Clips Belfrics BT Signs an Exclusive MoU With Kenya’s Red Cross Society to Deploy Blockchain Solutions Across the Country’s Health and Education Sectors

AVENTURA, Fla., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Clips, Inc. (OTC Pink: LCLP) (the “Company”) today announced its BelfricsBT subsidiary has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with The Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) to deploy its Belrium blockchain based BelYo platform to provide a system to maintain and disseminate health data in real-time for its hospital in Dadaab, Kenya.



“Belfrics will be deploying our blockchain solutions at the IFO 2 hospital in Dadaab, Garissa County, which is a 100-bed referral hospital serving between 200 and 300 outpatients a day,” said Praveen Kumar, Founder & CEO of Belfrics Group. “The IFO 2 hospital serves the 232,903 refugees who reside in Kenya and is the only major hospital providing medical care to this underserved community. BelfricsBT will provide a customized hospital management system that will automate the IFO 2 hospital. Our BelYo platform will capture, store, streamline, analyze and effectively communicate patient health data to caregivers. A collaboration with KRC gives us immense opportunity to innovate for the humanitarian sector. We will be working on health, education and the aid distribution segments initially and will keep exploring various other avenues for blockchain implementations.”

Kenya Red Cross Society is one of the many International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement societies around the world. The patron of the Kenya Red Cross is Uhuru Kenyatta, President of Kenya. KRCS has remained the leading humanitarian agency and the strongest humanitarian brand in Kenya, the East Africa region and Africa. In 2016 KRCS launched the Kenya Red Cross App, the world’s first humanitarian smartphone app, which allows users to receive timely and life-saving information during emergencies. Some of the projects which are either run by or assisted by the Kenya Red Cross are famine, blood services, first aid projects, education services, as well as disaster and emergency services.

Dr. Asha Mohammed, Kenya Red Cross Secretary General, said, “This signing is another demonstration of our commitment to work with private sector players to explore and incorporate in our work innovations that can improve service delivery to communities.”

The BelYo platform allows the seamless interoperability of healthcare data while protecting individuals from surveillance, discrimination, fraud and exclusion, where the data created is secure, accessible and private. The data will be encrypted and only the necessary information shared through the Belrium blockchain network where only authorized recipient can access the information. BelYo's DApp is built over Belrium network, a patented KYC compliant hybrid blockchain.

“Having been part of the first open loop blockchain pilot in the world that was conducted by KRCS, it is good to witness KRCS and BelfricsBT joining forces again to be part of another history-making blockchain program. BelYo is an all-rounded, interoperable, and KYC-enabled system that will ensure better management, surveillance, communication, authentication, and verification of health data in a remote setting,” said Jackline Gachiri, Lead Researcher at BelfricsBT.

Robert Grinberg, CEO of Life Clips, said, “This MoU with The Kenya Red Cross Society is another example of the leadership Belfrics is taking with its blockchain solutions.” Mr. Grinberg continued, “The Belfrics blockchain has the ability to improve the quality of healthcare and education for millions of people by providing new solutions to augment the security and protection of personal health data.”

About Us

Life Clips is the parent company of Belfrics Global and Cognitive Apps Software Solutions Inc. Belfrics Global is a Malaysian based blockchain provider and cryptocurrency exchange and platform that is licensed and regulated by Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), Malaysia. With 10 operational offices in 8 countries, Belfrics’ multi-feature trading platform offers digital assets, cryptocurrencies, and crypto derivative contracts to its clients. Belfrics blockchain has been recognized by Gartner as being a top 10 blockchain in terms of real-world projects and has received a patent for its Belrium KYC verification System (BKVS) by the Nigerian patent authority. Cognitive Apps is disrupting the space of mental health with its speech-based, AI-powered mental health analytics platform that empowers businesses to measure, understand, and improve the mental well-being of their employees, patients, and customers. Aiki delivers CBT and IPT therapies using a chatbot which and includes the voice analysis solution that takes in other health data from Apple and Google HealthKit to make a more accurate analysis of one’s mental health. Aiki was developed to capitalize on the trend towards artificial intelligence platforms utilized by individuals and companies to raise awareness of employees’ mental health. Cognitive Apps is developed by a team of licensed psychotherapists that makes use of vocal biomarkers to screen for early signs of mental health conditions, such as stress and depression. Aiki is available on Apple‘s App Store.

For more information on Life Clips visit www.lifeclips.com

For more information on Belfrics Global visit www.belfricsgroup.com

For more information on Cognitive Apps Software Solutions visit https://cogapps.com

