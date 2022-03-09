Blender Bites’ Smoothie Innovation Wins Prestigious Canadian Award, Voted Product of the Year in the Organic Beverage Category

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blender Bites Ltd. (the “Company”, “Blender Bites” or “Blender”), (CSE: BITE, FWB: JL40, WKN: A3DWAM), a Canadian company that develops and markets a line of organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen functional foods, is pleased to announce it has won the 2022 Product of The Year (“POY”) Canada Award, under the organic beverage category (the “Award”).

Established over 31 years ago in France, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: ‘Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation’. The Product of the Year Canada Award is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation bestowed upon Canadian consumer product companies.

As the winner for the POY Canada Award Frozen Food/Healthy Beverage category, Blender Bites was judged in their specific category, whereby through a survey of 4,000 people by Kantar, Canadian consumers cast their vote on Blender’s products, scoring the products’ innovation against same category peer products, using seven (7) key performance indicators, inclusive of ‘appeal’, ‘satisfaction’, ‘advocacy’, ‘purchase interest’, ‘uniqueness’, ‘relevance’ and ‘excitement’.

Blender Bites’ 2022 POY Canada Award for Frozen Food/Healthy Beverages category, as well as other category winners, were formally presented their awards at the Annual POY Canada Award ceremony held in Toronto, on Friday, February 25, 2022, and were also highlighted nationally in a segment of The Morning Show on Global TV, on March 3 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern, hosted by Carolyn MacKenzie and Jeff McArthur.

“Voted Product of the Year in the organic beverage category, by thousands of Canadian consumers comes at the most incredible time for the Company, as we branch out into international markets. This prestigious award is recognized in 40 countries and is a major stamp of approval for consumers and retailers looking to expand the innovation in their freezer category. We are incredibly humbled, grateful and thankful for the tremendous support shown by our customers and current Canadian grocery partners,” commented Chelsie Hodge, Blender Bites CEO.

Blender Bites is a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen food products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2016 and was first to market in Western Canada with a pre-portioned “easy smoothie” product that is free of any unnecessary inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are certified organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free. They contain no added sugars and are made in Canada. Blender Bites products are distributed internationally across Canada and the US, and are currently sold in over 850 stores, including Sobeys, Safeway, Save on Foods, Whole Foods Market, Buy-Low/Nesters, IGA and Fresh Street.

