Director/PDMR Shareholding

Perth, UNITED KINGDOM

Stagecoach Group plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and Persons Closely Associated with them

Stagecoach Group plc 2013 Executive Participation Plan (the “EPP”)

Vesting of Award

An award made on 6 December 2018 (“2018 Award”) under the EPP to Ross Paterson, a director of Stagecoach Group plc (the “Company”), vested on 9 March 2022, resulting in an award of notional interests in Ordinary Shares of 125/228thp in the Company (“Deferred Shares”) being released and transferred to Ross Paterson for nil consideration in accordance with the rules of the EPP.

The Company transferred to Ross Paterson, ordinary shares of 125/228thp each (“Ordinary Shares”) equivalent to the number of Deferred Shares in his award, less a number of shares equivalent in value to payroll tax deductions due on the vesting of that award.

A summary of the transaction is set out below:



Name of director/ PDMR

Number of Deferred Shares vesting under the 2018 Awards

Reduction in number of Deferred Share award to cover payroll taxes

Number of Ordinary Shares to be transferred to director/ PDMR
Ross Paterson (Director)121,76658,59563,171

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) 596/2014, as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameRoss Paterson
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusFinance Director
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentThis is an initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameStagecoach Group plc
b)LEI4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification codeOrdinary shares of 125/228p
ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95
b)Nature of the transactionReceipt, for nil consideration, of 63,171 Ordinary shares on the vesting of Deferred Share awards under the Stagecoach Group plc 2013 Executive Participation Plan, after deduction of 58,595 Deferred Shares to cover payroll taxes.

c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
Deferred Shares receivedNil consideration63,171
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price

Not Applicable

e)Date of the transaction2022-03-09
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

