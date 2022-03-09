Maisons du Monde: Update on the share buyback program

English French

UPDATE ON THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

NANTES – 07 March 2022

Maisons du Monde reports share buyback transactions executed between 28 February and 04 March 2022, under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).

The transactions are part of the share buyback programme authorized by the General Meeting dated 4 June 2021 a description of which is accessible on Maisons du Monde website.

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 28-févr-22 FR0013153541 698 19.3252 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 28-févr-22 FR0013153541 4,548 19.3436 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 28-févr-22 FR0013153541 99 19.3167 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 28-févr-22 FR0013153541 225 19.3081 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 01-mars-22 FR0013153541 11,103 19.3536 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 01-mars-22 FR0013153541 11,111 19.3584 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 01-mars-22 FR0013153541 1,875 19.3596 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 01-mars-22 FR0013153541 5,603 19.3645 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 02-mars-22 FR0013153541 20,239 18.9708 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 02-mars-22 FR0013153541 14,012 19.0027 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 02-mars-22 FR0013153541 2,392 18.9978 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 02-mars-22 FR0013153541 6,787 19.0033 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 03-mars-22 FR0013153541 20,950 18.8689 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 03-mars-22 FR0013153541 15,554 18.8824 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 03-mars-22 FR0013153541 2,471 18.8801 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 03-mars-22 FR0013153541 7,267 18.8826 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 04-mars-22 FR0013153541 21,199 18.6719 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 04-mars-22 FR0013153541 18,334 18.6801 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 04-mars-22 FR0013153541 2,522 18.6769 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 04-mars-22 FR0013153541 7,283 18.6821 TQEX

A detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Company’s website.

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde, a uniquely positioned and beloved brand across Europe, stands as the European leader in inspirational and affordable home & living. It offers a wide and constantly renewed range of furniture and home accessories across multiple styles. Creativity, inspiration and engagement are the brand’s core pillars. Leveraging its distinctive direct-to-consumer omnichannel model, the company generates over 50% of its sales digitally, through its online platform and in-store digital sales and operates 350 stores across 9 European countries. End 2020, the Group launched a curated marketplace to complement its offering and become the reference one-stop shop in inspirational and affordable home and living. In November 2021, Maisons du Monde unveiled its company purpose: “Inspiring everyone to open up to the world, so that we create unique, heartful and sustainable places, together.”

Investor Relations Press Relations Clémence Mignot-Dupeyrot



Tel: (+33) 6 20 36 93 58 Pierre Barbe



Tel: +33 6 23 23 08 51 cmignot@maisonsdumonde.com pbarbe@maisonsdumonde.com





