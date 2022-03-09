Hanzo's Brad Harris Named #1 Ediscovery Author on JD Supra's Readers' Choice Awards

New York, NY, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanzo, a company known for its pioneering technology in dynamic web content preservation from enterprise collaboration applications and complex websites, announced that Brad Harris, VP of Product, was named the #1 author in the Ediscovery category of the 2022 JD Supra Readers' Choice Awards. This is the third year in a row, that Hanzo authors have been recognized.

The 2022 Readers' Choice Awards recognized 267 authors from among the approximately 65,000 who published on the JD Supra platform throughout 2021 which acknowledges top authors and firms for their thought leadership in key topics during all of last year.



This year, the awards recognize authors for their visibility and thought leadership covering 28 key, cross-industry topics (10 authors per category) firms for their visibility and engagement in the 28 topics covered by the awards (one firm per category).

"This recognition is a great honor because it means the topics we're focusing on are resonating with the communities we serve," said Hanzo VP of Product and Service Delivery, Brad Harris. "We talk regularly with leaders in corporate counsel, eDiscovery, and compliance leaders and are energized to know these topics provide them value."

Learn More

Stop by Hanzo's booth 3126 at Legalweek or check out some of our most-read articles on the Hanzo content page on JD Supra.

About JD Supra

JD Supra delivers need-to-know legal and business content to professionals in all industries in daily email digests, via more than 100 proprietary social feeds, on mobile platforms, to partner websites, and as news across the web. Through the innovative use of technology and curated audiences, JD Supra connects over 58,000 professionals writing on important topics to C-suite executives, in-house counsel, and media members concerned with matters impacting business today. JD Supra also provides firms with competitive insights and market intelligence derived from the thousands of articles being read daily across the platform. For more information, visit resources.jdsupra.com and check out last year's awards here.

About Hanzo

Hanzo helps global enterprises manage and reduce legal risk wherever work gets done. Capture data for investigations, litigation, and compliance wherever employees collaborate — including hard-to-capture sources like Slack, Jira, project management, collaboration platforms, and internal SaaS systems. Hanzo's software empowers defensible preservation, targeted collection, and efficient review of dynamic content. Hanzo is SOC 2® Type 2 certified, demonstrating its commitment to data security and serving large corporations worldwide. Learn more at hanzo.co and follow updates on Twitter: @gethanzo or on LinkedIn.

