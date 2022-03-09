Middle East Pump Market to Hit $9.60 Billion in 2027. Centrifugal Pump Boosting Demand, $2 Billion Opportunity Awaiting – Arizton

Chicago, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [236 Pages Report] According to the Arizton’s latest research report the Middle East Pump Market, rising number of modular construction projects, depleting groundwater levels, surge in infrastructure development projects are the major drivers.
Middle East Pump Market Research Report Includes Size, Share, Trends Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Growth Potential, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share, & Forecast, 2022-2027
Middle East Pump Market Report Scope
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Size (Revenue)
|$9.60 Billion (2027)
|Growth Rate from 2021 to 2027
|5.33%
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2022-2027
|Centrifugal Pump
|Single-stage, Multi-stage, Submersible, and Turbine
|Reciprocating Pumps
|Piston and Diaphragm
|Rotary Pumps
|Vane, Gear, Lobe and Peristaltic
|Key Vendors
|26 key vendors are profiled in the report
|Countries Covered
|Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE, and Rest of Middle East
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
Key Insights:
- The Middle East pump market would realize an absolute growth of approximately 37% during 2021-2027.
- Centrifugal pumps segment accounted for majority share of the Middle East pump market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% in the upcoming years.
- The single stage centrifugal pumps segment dominates the market with one-third of market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during 2021-2027.
- In terms of end-users, industrial segment holds the largest share in the Middle East pump market in 2021 and is expected to add over $2 billion revenue by 2027.
- Oil & Gas industry holds a share of 23.68% and is expected to add approximately $1 billion revenue during the forecast period.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis product, end-users, and Country
- Competitive Landscape – 26 key vendors are profiled in the report
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3295
Middle East Pump Market – Trends & Opportunities
Middle East is expected to witness a high demand for prefabricated buildings during the forecast period. The rise in the commercial adoption of prefabricated construction, pumps vendors will leverage such growth opportunities and offer their products to prefabricated building manufacturers that operate in this region. Many vendors have plans to expand their business by catering to the demand for pumping systems used by prefabricated building manufacturers. Therefore, it will contribute to the speedy growth in infrastructural activities across the region, which will drive the Middle East pumps market in the next 5 years. Also, in the recent years, the centrifugal pumps exports have witnessed exponential growth in the Middle East pump market. Also, the rapid development across the industrial environment in the UAE is also expected to accelerate the demand for centrifugal pumps.
Market Segmentation by Product
- Centrifugal Pumps
- Single-Stage
- Multi-Stage
- Submersible
- Turbine
- Reciprocating Pumps
- Piston
- Diaphragm
- Rotary Pumps
- Gear
- Lobe
- Peristaltic
- Vane
Market Segmentation by End-User
- Industrial
- Oil & Gas
- Water & Wastewater
- Food & Beverage
- Chemical
- Power
- Mining
- Pharmaceutical
- Others
- Agricultural
- Commercial
- Residential
Market Segmentation by Country
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East
Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:
- Rising Modular Construction
- Demand for Energy-efficient Pumps
- High Demand from Water & Wastewater Treatment Plants
- Growing Potential for Pump Exports
- Depleting Groundwater Levels
- Growing Agriculture Sector
- Expansion in Infrastructure
Middle East Pump Market – Competitive Landscape
Middle East pump market players are actively investing in R&D initiatives to develop fundamental technologies to improve their core product technology and gain a competitive edge. Moreover, local marketing campaigns play a vital role in regional markets as consumers often prefer local providers over their global competitors. The Middle East pump market have international players such as KSB and Wilo and local players. Local players are expected to dominate the market as they have the optimum techno-economic capacity and rational production activities. Vendors that offer an extensive range of pumps for several industries, such as oil and gas, petrochemical, chemical, and power generation, enjoy a competitive edge in the Middle East pump market. Also, the ability to use product portfolios, solutions, and services to meet customer requirements serves as a key competitive strength to players in the Middle East pumps market.
Looking for more information? Click: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/middle-east-pump-market
Key Vendors
- Alfa Laval
- Wilo
- Xylem
- The Weir Group
- Torishima
- Sulzer
- SPX FLOW
- KSB
- Kirloskar Brothers
- Franklin Electric
- Flowserve
- DESMI
- CIRCOR
- Baker Hughes
- Arian Pumps
- Masdaf
- Norm Hydrophore Pump
- Sempa
- Sumak Pumps
- Vesta Pump
- Vansan
- Samsun Makina Sanayi
- Sahinler Submersible Pump
- PUMPPORT
- Jetox Pumps
Explore our industrial machinery profile to know more about the industry.
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
Read some of the top-selling reports:
- India Pump Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026
- Pool Heat Pump Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
- Turkey Pump Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
- Pump Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025
About Arizton:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707