Middle East Pump Market to Hit $9.60 Billion in 2027. Centrifugal Pump Boosting Demand, $2 Billion Opportunity Awaiting – Arizton

Middle East Pump Market Research Report Includes Size, Share, Trends Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Growth Potential, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share, & Forecast, 2022-2027

Middle East Pump Market Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Market Size (Revenue) $9.60 Billion (2027) Growth Rate from 2021 to 2027 5.33% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Centrifugal Pump Single-stage, Multi-stage, Submersible, and Turbine Reciprocating Pumps Piston and Diaphragm Rotary Pumps Vane, Gear, Lobe and Peristaltic Key Vendors 26 key vendors are profiled in the report Countries Covered Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE, and Rest of Middle East

Key Insights:

The Middle East pump market would realize an absolute growth of approximately 37% during 2021-2027.

Centrifugal pumps segment accounted for majority share of the Middle East pump market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% in the upcoming years.

The single stage centrifugal pumps segment dominates the market with one-third of market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during 2021-2027.

In terms of end-users, industrial segment holds the largest share in the Middle East pump market in 2021 and is expected to add over $2 billion revenue by 2027.

Oil & Gas industry holds a share of 23.68% and is expected to add approximately $1 billion revenue during the forecast period.



Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis product, end-users, and Country

Competitive Landscape – 26 key vendors are profiled in the report

Middle East Pump Market – Trends & Opportunities

Middle East is expected to witness a high demand for prefabricated buildings during the forecast period. The rise in the commercial adoption of prefabricated construction, pumps vendors will leverage such growth opportunities and offer their products to prefabricated building manufacturers that operate in this region. Many vendors have plans to expand their business by catering to the demand for pumping systems used by prefabricated building manufacturers. Therefore, it will contribute to the speedy growth in infrastructural activities across the region, which will drive the Middle East pumps market in the next 5 years. Also, in the recent years, the centrifugal pumps exports have witnessed exponential growth in the Middle East pump market. Also, the rapid development across the industrial environment in the UAE is also expected to accelerate the demand for centrifugal pumps.

Market Segmentation by Product

Centrifugal Pumps Single-Stage Multi-Stage Submersible Turbine

Reciprocating Pumps Piston Diaphragm

Rotary Pumps Gear Lobe Peristaltic Vane





Market Segmentation by End-User

Industrial Oil & Gas Water & Wastewater Food & Beverage Chemical Power Mining Pharmaceutical Others

Agricultural

Commercial

Residential

Market Segmentation by Country

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

UAE

Rest of Middle East

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

Rising Modular Construction

Demand for Energy-efficient Pumps

High Demand from Water & Wastewater Treatment Plants

Growing Potential for Pump Exports

Depleting Groundwater Levels

Growing Agriculture Sector

Expansion in Infrastructure



Middle East Pump Market – Competitive Landscape

Middle East pump market players are actively investing in R&D initiatives to develop fundamental technologies to improve their core product technology and gain a competitive edge. Moreover, local marketing campaigns play a vital role in regional markets as consumers often prefer local providers over their global competitors. The Middle East pump market have international players such as KSB and Wilo and local players. Local players are expected to dominate the market as they have the optimum techno-economic capacity and rational production activities. Vendors that offer an extensive range of pumps for several industries, such as oil and gas, petrochemical, chemical, and power generation, enjoy a competitive edge in the Middle East pump market. Also, the ability to use product portfolios, solutions, and services to meet customer requirements serves as a key competitive strength to players in the Middle East pumps market.

Key Vendors

Alfa Laval

Wilo

Xylem

The Weir Group

Torishima

Sulzer

SPX FLOW

KSB

Kirloskar Brothers

Franklin Electric

Flowserve

DESMI

CIRCOR

Baker Hughes

Arian Pumps

Masdaf

Norm Hydrophore Pump

Sempa

Sumak Pumps

Vesta Pump

Vansan

Samsun Makina Sanayi

Sahinler Submersible Pump

PUMPPORT

Jetox Pumps



