Commissioning of photovoltaic projects in Greece with a capacity of 12 megawatts

Voltalia (Euronext Paris ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces today that it has commissioned its Stavria solar power plant, located in Korythio, within the municipality of Tripoli in the Peloponnese region.



In the tender launched in October 2020 by the Greek Energy Regulatory Authority, Voltalia won from twenty-year power sale contracts for five photovoltaic projects, totaling 12 megawatts located on a 25.3 hectare site. It consists of 22,242 solar panels, and its production will cover the domestic electricity needs of 21,220 inhabitants.

Voltalia owns and operates 36 solar power plants in Greece for a total of 16.7 megawatts. Voltalia also provides construction, operations and maintenance services to third-party customers, with nearly 100 megawatts currently under contract. In addition, Voltalia develops a portfolio of almost 800 megawatts of future solar, wind and storage projects.

"Voltalia has been present in Greece for more than thirteen years, both as a renewable energy producer and a service provider. We are delighted with the commissioning of this new project, confirming the acceleration of our development in the region. With the Stavria solar plant, Voltalia is raising its installed capacity in Greece to 16.7 megawatts, contributing to the energy transition of the country," said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

Next on the agenda: 2021 Full Year results , March 24, 2022 (before market opening)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.7 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 10.7 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,280 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia

