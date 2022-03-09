SHELL PLC

BOARD AND COMMITTEE CHANGES

March 09, 2022

DIRECTOR CHANGE

Shell plc (the “Company”) announces that Mr. Gerrit Zalm, Non-executive Director, member of the Audit Committee and member of the Remuneration Committee, will not stand for re-election at the 2022 AGM, having served as a Non-executive Director for more than nine years.

Sir Andrew Mackenzie, Chair of Shell plc said “Gerrit is a highly regarded and seasoned leader. We will miss his insightful counsel and deep understanding of global business and would like to thank him for his nine years of valuable contribution to the business”.

BOARD COMMITTEE CHANGES

Audit Committee

Ms. Jane Holl Lute, a Non-executive Director, will step down from her role on the Audit Committee with effect from the conclusion of the 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for May 24, 2022, and has been appointed a member of the Safety, Environment and Sustainability Committee effective on the same date.

Remuneration Committee

Mr. Bram Schot, a Non-executive Director, has been appointed a member of the Remuneration Committee with effect from the conclusion of the 2022 AGM, scheduled for May 24, 2022.

Following the conclusion of the 2022 AGM, the membership of each of the Board Committees will be as follows:



Committee







Membership AUDIT COMMITTEE



Ann Godbehere (Chair)

Dick Boer

Martina Hund-Mejean



SAFETY, ENVIRONMENT AND SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTEE







Catherine Hughes (Chair)

Neil Carson

Jane Holl Lute

Bram Schot



NOMINATION AND SUCCESSION COMMITTEE



Sir Andrew Mackenzie (Chair)

Euleen Goh

Dick Boer

Ann Godbehere



REMUNERATION

COMMITTEE



Neil Carson (Chair)

Euleen Goh

Catherine Hughes

Bram Schot





Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI Number: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70