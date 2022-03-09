3Gtms to Host Fireside Chat with Industry Leading 3PL, Traffix, and FreightWaves

SHELTON, Conn., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3Gtms Chief Product Officer, Ron Lee, and Mark Southey of Traffix will be joined for a live webinar by FreightWaves’ Zach Strickland titled: Every Season is Peak Season: How 3PLs Meet Customers' Growing Demands on Tuesday, March 15 at 2 p.m. EDT. Registration for the event is open now.



“With the last two years of surprise and change --- including 50% ecommerce growth, a global pandemic, supply chain bottlenecks, nearly double-digit freight brokerage expansion and the great resignation --- disruption is starting to feel like the new normal,” said Lee. “There’s probably never been a more important time for 3PLs, freight brokers, carriers, and shippers to empower their people with TMS software that’s more complete, connected, and scalable.”

Lee, Southey, and Strickland will discuss the current challenges facing the overall supply chain landscape and provide navigational tools for 3PLs to meet increased demand, while avoiding getting left behind in the process.

“Having integrated technological solutions that can connect carriers and customers is critical for 3PLs,’’ said Strickland. “You never know what fresh challenge awaits in this market and being flexible and innovative while maintaining a high level of visibility and customer service will be one of the defining factors of successful 3PLs as we move further into this new realm of increasing consumer and business demands.”

About 3G

3G is a leading provider of cloud-based end-to-end transportation management software (TMS) for omnichannel shippers, e-commerce companies, 3PLs, and freight brokers. Our solutions include 3Gtms, our multi-modal transportation planning, optimization, execution, and settlement system; and Pacejet, our advanced multi-carrier shipping software. For more information, visit www.3Gtms.com .

