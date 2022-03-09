BHE Canada signs power purchase agreements with Royal Bank of Canada, Bullfrog Power Inc., and Shopify Inc.

CALGARY, Alberta, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BHE Canada is pleased to announce that it has signed power purchase agreements with three new Canadian corporate partners, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), Bullfrog Power Inc. (Bullfrog), and Shopify Inc. (Shopify). The three companies partnered to form a buyers’ group, and each signed a power purchase agreement with BHE Canada to contract energy from the soon to be fully operational Rattlesnake Ridge Wind Power Project.



For the buyers, the power purchase agreements will provide them with environmental attributes to meet their environmental targets, offset existing carbon production, and help facilitate the growth of renewable energy in Canada.

For BHE Canada, the agreements will allow for even more investment to be made in renewable energy across Canada.

“The Rattlesnake Ridge Wind Power Project is the first step of BHE Canada’s journey to invest in renewable energy sources across the country,” said Ed Rihn, Senior Vice President, Government Relations and Corporate Development of BHE Canada. “These power purchase agreements are an example of the demand for clean, renewable energy for Canadian businesses to create a more sustainable future.”

RBC, Bullfrog, and Shopify join another large Canadian customer that signed a power purchase agreement with BHE Canada in 2020.

The capacity of the Rattlesnake Ridge Wind Power Project is expected to be fully contracted prior to commercial operation. BHE Canada is also continuing to pursue additional investments in renewable energy projects.

About the Rattlesnake Ridge Wind Power Project

The Rattlesnake Ridge Wind Project is a 130-megawatt wind farm located in southeast Alberta. The project is being privately financed by BHE Canada through a combination of equity and debt and requires no government subsidies or tax incentives to support its operation. The project consists of 26 wind turbines and is expected to be fully commissioned and supplying energy to Alberta’s grid by May 2022.

About BHE Canada

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, BHE Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy. BHE Canada is focused on identifying and investing in business opportunities within all aspects of the energy infrastructure market across Canada. BHE Canada has a particular focus on investing in energy projects such as wind and solar.

For more information please contact:

Scott Schreiner

Phone: 403.880.0275

E-mail: mediarelations@bhe-canada.ca