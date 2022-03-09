VGP NV: Enters Euronext Brussels’ Bel20 Index

English Dutch

9 March 2022, 19:00 CET, Antwerp, Belgium: VGP NV (‘VGP’ or ‘the Group’), a European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, will be included in the Euronext Brussels’ BEL20 Index, effective at the European markets’ after market close on Friday the 18th of March, 2022, Euronext announced today.

Comprised of the Euronext Brussels’ 20 largest listed companies ranked by free float adjusted market capitalisation and liquidity, the BEL20 Index is one of Euronext’s classic Blue Chip Indices.

Jan Van Geet, CEO and Founder of VGP, said: “For VGP the inclusion in the BEL20 Index is another milestone in our 24 year history and will increase our visibility in the market. Going forward, we will continue to focus on executing our strategy to achieve our objectives of creating value for our clients, partners, shareholders and for the communities in which we operate.”

Founded in 1998 as a family-owned Belgian company in the Czech Republic, VGP has been listed on Euronext Brussels since 2007. Today the Group has a staff of circa 350 employees and owns and operates assets in 14 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures.

The admission is based on the company’s listing on Euronext Brussels, its market capitalisation, the free float of shares and their liquidity. This list of 20 companies is revised quarterly with an annual review in March.

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. The company has a development land bank (owned or committed) of 10.94 million m² and the strategic focus is on the development of business parks. Founded in 1998 as a Belgian family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of circa 350 employees today owns and operates assets in 14 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. As of December 2021, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to € 5.75 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NTA) of € 2.33 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN: BE0003878957).

For more information, please visit: http://www.vgpparks.eu

