Tahltan Nation Development Corporation and Central Mountain Air Secures Contract with Newcrest Mining to Provide Red Chris Charter Flights

DEASE LAKE, British Columbia, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tahltan Nation Development Corporation (TNDC) and Central Mountain Air Ltd. (CMA) have finalized a contract with Newcrest Mining Limited (Newcrest) for air transportation of Red Chris mine crews. The contract is a stellar example of the power of partnership between the mining industry, service providers and Indigenous business in strengthening capacity, collaboration and relationships.



The new two-year agreement confirms Central Mountain Air remains the provider of air charter services for Red Chris crew flights under Newcrest operation. The CMA Group first provided Red Chris Air Charter Services in 2012 and has been providing workforce crew transportation to the Red Chris Mine since 2018 under the previous mine operator. Newcrest, one of the world’s largest gold mining companies, has been the operator of the Red Chris Mine, located in Tahltan Territory, since August 2019. Charter services are provided weekly from several marshalling points – Vancouver, Nanaimo, Kamloops, Kelowna, Williams Lake, Prince George and Calgary – into Smithers, then onto Dease Lake.

“TNDC is honoured to join forces with Central Mountain Air to provide safe, reliable aviation services for this valued client. This is another exciting opportunity for TNDC at Red Chris and ensures regional businesses benefit from this powerhouse project. TNDC looks forward to working collaboratively with Central Mountain Air to support Newcrest’s operations. We appreciate the continued support and confidence of the Newcrest Mining team in TNDC and our service partnerships,” says Paul Gruner, TNDC’s chief executive officer.

“Central Mountain Air appreciates the opportunity to continue to provide the Newcrest Mining team with safe and dedicated air charter services and looks forward to continuing our long history of proven excellent performance and customer service. We are also pleased to formalize our partnership with TNDC through this contract and look forward to a lasting, meaningful and respectful relationship with the Tahltan Nation. In conjunction with TNDC, we are excited to continue to provide safe, reliable air services to Newcrest and the other organizations and communities we serve. We share TNDC’s and Newcrest’s commitments to excellence and building powerful, value-creating partnerships,” says Doug McCrea, CMA’s president.

The Red Chris flight charter contract cements the TNDC-Central Mountain Air partnership, established in September 2021. CMA also provides charter flights to Skeena Resources’ Eskay Revitalization Project in the region. In addition to uniting the two long established, economically valued northwestern British Columbia businesses to serve resource projects in the region, the partnership paves the path for new aviation career opportunities for Tahltans.

The air charter contract expands the services TNDC, the business arm of the Tahltan Nation, is providing at Red Chris in collaboration with business partners. TNDC provides crew transport by highway coach between the Dease Lake Airport and mine site, tailings impoundment area construction, underground mining portal exploration, underground explosives, geotechnical and explorational drilling, and concentrate hauling. The charter contract also complements TNDC’s growing air support business. As the Dease Lake Airport contract operator, TNDC serves the Red Chris charter flights.

TAHLTAN NATION DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

Tahltan Nation Development Corporation (TNDC) is the business arm of the Tahltan Nation and leading Indigenous business in northwest British Columbia. TNDC pursues sustainable and responsible business and economic development opportunities in the region that lead to employment, training and business opportunities for Tahltan members. TNDC provides heavy construction, earthworks, camp services, air support, aviation, forestry, transportation and fibre-optic communications services. TNDC serves the resource exploration, mine development and mining, building construction, forestry, hydroelectric power, civil, infrastructure and public works sectors. TNDC has been offering airport services at the Dease Lake Airport since 2020 and in February 2021 signed a contract with the Stikine Airport Society to become the contract airport operator through 2024. www.tndc.ca

CENTRAL MOUNTAIN AIR LTD.

Established in 1987, Central Mountain Air Ltd. (CMA) is a western Canadian privately owned and operated company. We offer regional scheduled, charter and cargo flights across a unique network connecting communities throughout British Columbia and Alberta. CMA is headquartered in Smithers, B.C. with operational facilities in Vancouver, Smithers, Prince George, Calgary and Edmonton. The CMA group operate a 30+ aircraft fleet of Beechcraft King Air 350is, Beechcraft 1900Ds, Dornier 328s, De Havilland Dash 8 100 and 300 aircraft in a variety of combinations (Passenger, Cargo, Medevac, Combi). In addition to our proven track record and long history of providing air transport services to the resources, mining and construction sector, CMA is dedicated to providing safe, reliable, and cost-effective air services (passenger, workforce logistics, cargo, and medevac) to the organizations and communities we serve. www.flycma.com