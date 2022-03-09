Intetics Has Successfully Passed the Audit for Compliance with ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO 9001

NAPLES, Fla., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "I want to thank all, who help maintain our corporate processes to be top of the notch! And of course, these achievements would not be possible without the constantly diligent work of people, who manages the development and maintenance of related documentation, organize and coordinate the audits," said Serge Stepantsov, COO, Intetics Inc.



The auditors from Bureau Veritas highlighted the knowledge and proficiency of our employees, the maturity of our management systems, and their effectiveness in day-to-day business processes.

About ISO

ISO/IEC 27001 is widely known, providing requirements for an information security management system (ISMS), though there are more than a dozen standards in the ISO/IEC 27000 family. Using them enables organizations of any kind to manage the security of assets such as financial information, intellectual property, employee details, or information entrusted by third parties.

ISO 9001 sets out the criteria for a quality management system and is the only standard in the family that can be certified to (although this is not a requirement). It can be used by any organization, large or small, regardless of its field of activity. In fact, there are over one million companies and organizations in over 170 countries certified to ISO 9001.

About Intetics

Intetics is a leading global technology company focused on creation and operation of effective distributed technology teams aimed at turnkey software product development, digital transformation, quality assurance and data processing. Based on a proprietary business model of Remote In-Sourcing® , proprietary Predictive Software Engineering framework, advanced Quality Management Platform, measurable SLAs, and unparalleled methodology for talent recruitment and retention, Intetics enables IT rich, innovative organizations to capitalize on available global talent and Intetics’ in-depth engineering expertise. At Intetics, our outcomes do not just meet clients’ expectations, they have been exceeding them for our 25+ years in business. Intetics is ISO 9001 (quality) and ISO 27001 (security) certified. The company’s innovation and growth achievements are reflected in winning prestigious Inc 5000, Software 500, CRN 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 50, GSA, Stevie People’s Choice, Clutch, ACQ5 and European IT Excellence awards, and inclusion into IAOP Best Global Outsourcing 100 list. You can find more information at https://intetics.com