Southeast Asia Data Center Market Size to Reach $12.34 Billion by 2027. Around 2.3 Million Sq. Ft. of Data Center White Space to be Added – Arizton

Chicago, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s recent market research report the Southeast Asia data center market is growing at a CAGR of 6% during 2022-2027. The Southeast Asian region has a strong opportunity for new entrants with innovative data center infrastructure. It is important to invest in countries having high potential but less developed as these areas will have high growth during the forecast period.
Southeast Asia DATA CENTER MARKET REPORT SCOPE
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Size (Investment)
|$12.34 Billion (2027)
|Market Size (Area)
|2.3 Million Sq. Ft. (2027)
|Market Size (Power Capacity)
|506.4 MW
|CAGR (2021-2026)
|5.97% (2022-2027)
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Year
|2022-2027
|Market Segments
|Infrastructure, IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standard, Facility Type, and Geography
|Countries Covered
|Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Other Southeast Asia Countries
|Geographical analysis
|Southeast Asia
Key Highlights Offered In The Report:
- The Southeast Asia data center market is among the fastest-developing markets worldwide driven by increased cloud adoption, the advent of 5G, and the adoption of advanced technology such as AI, big data, and IoT. The region is witnessing increased investments from colocation and hyperscale operators.
- In 2021, some major colocation data center operators in the region included Equinix, Keppel Data Centres, Bridge Data Centres, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, Digital Realty, DCI Indonesia, and Big Data Exchange (BDx), among others.
- The region is also witnessing investments from global data center operators that are partnering with local operators to invest in various countries. For instance, in May 2021, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres entered a partnership with Temasek and Triputra Group to build data centers in Indonesia.
- The Southeast Asia data center market has a cumulative power capacity addition potential of over 2,400 MW between 2022 and 2027. In 2021, Singapore contributed to over 55% of the overall capacity added in Southeast Asia.
- The Southeast Asia region has also witnessed several new entrants with new announced and planned projects, to come online over the next few years. These companies include GDS Services, ESR Cayman, Vantage Data Centers, Data Center First, and EdgeConneX, among others.
- Singapore had imposed a temporary moratorium on new data center development which was recently removed, subject to certain conditions. The country is now planning to launch a pilot testing phase starting Q2 2022, where data center build approval will be given, subject to certain conditions.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2021−2027
- Market Size & Forecast by Area (Sq. Ft.) | 2021−2027
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, general construction, tier standards, facility type, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 12 prominent it infrastructure providers, 17 prominent support infrastructure providers, 22 prominent data center construction contractors, 15 key data center investors, and 5 new entrants
Southeast Asia Data Center Market – Key Investment
- In 2021, the investment in higher-speed Ethernet switches remained strong, which was mostly driven by the demand from hyperscale data centers, cloud providers, and an increase in data center investments.
- Singapore is one of the prominent data center markets, witnessing investments from various data center operators such as Equinix, Facebook, Iron Mountain, Microsoft, Big Data Exchange (BDx), and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres.
- Government entities are also bringing in foreign direct investments (FDI) from data center service providers by strengthening their internet connectivity, as it is one of the major data center site selection criteria in the Southeast Asia.
- Data center operators such as Equinix and Big Data Exchange (BDx) are adopting renewable energy in their data centers. Governments are also putting efforts to improve sustainability and attract investments from global data center operators.
Market Segmentation by Infrastructure
- IT Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
- Server Infrastructure
- Storage Infrastructure
- Network Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgear
- Power Distribution Units
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Market Segmentation by Cooling Technique
- Air Based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-Based Cooling Technique
Market Segmentation by General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- Physical Security
- DCIM/BMS
Market Segmentation by Tier Standard
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Market Segmentation by Facility
- Colocation
- Hyperscale
- Enterprise
Market Segmentation by Geography
- Singapore
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Vietnam
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Other Southeast Asia Countries
Southeast Asia Data Center Market – Vendors
Key Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Inspur
Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Eaton
- Legrand
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Vertiv
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
Key Data Center Contractors
- AECOM
- Bouygues Construction
- DPR Construction
- Holder Construction
- Jacobs Engineering
- Turner Construction
- Mercury
- M+W Group (Exyte)
Key Data Center Investors
- Apple
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- CyrusOne
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- GDS Holdings
- Microsoft
- NTT Global Data Centers
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- Vantage Data Centers
Other Prominent Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Juniper Networks
- Extreme Networks
- Fujitsu
- Hitachi Vantara
- Inventec
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- Oracle
- Pure Storage
- Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)
- Micron Technology
- MiTAC Holdings
- Nimbus Data
- Pivot3
- Seagate Technology
- Synology
- Toshiba
- VIOLIN
- Western Digital
- Super Micro Computer
- Wistron (Wiwynn)
Other Prominent Data Center Support Infrastructure Provider
- Airedale Air Conditioning
- Alfa Laval
- Asetek
- Assa Abloy
- Carrier
- Condair
- Daikin Applied
- Data Aire
- Delta Electronics
- EAE
- Generac Power Systems
- Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
- HITEC Power Protection
- Honeywell International
- Johnson Controls
- KOHLER
- KyotoCooling
- Rolls Royce Power Systems AG
- Panduit
- Piller Power Systems
- Riello Elettronica (Riello UPS)
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Siemens
- Munters
- Nlyte Software (Carrier)
- Trane
- Yanmar (HIMOINSA)
- ZincFive
- 3M
Other Prominent Data Center Contractors
- Arup Group
- Aurecon Group
- BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS
- Cap Ingelec
- Corgan
- Dar Group
- Deerns
- DSCO Group
- Edarat Group
- Faithful+Gould
- Fluor Corporation
- Fortis Construction
- Gensler
- Gilbane Building CO.
- HDR
- ISG
- Kirby Group Engineering
- Laing O’Rourke
- Larsen & Toubro (L&T)
- Linesight
- Mace
- Morrison Hershfield
- NTT Facilities
- Mortenson
- RED
- Royal HaskoningDHV
- Sterling and Wilson (Shapoorji Pallonji)
- Structure Tone (STO Building Group)
- Syska Hennessy Group
- Winthrop Engineering and Contracting
Other Prominent Data Center Investors
- 21VIANET
- Africa Data Centres
- AIMS Data Centre
- Airtel (Nxtra)
- AirTrunk Operating
- Aligned
- atNorth
- Beyond.pl
- Big Data Exchange
- Canberra Data Centres
- Chayora
- Chindata
- CloudHQ
- ClusterPower
- Cologix
- Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)
- Compass Data Centers
- COPT Data Center Solutions
- CoreSite Realty
- DataBank
- DATA4
- DigiPlex (IPI Partners)
- EdgeConneX
- Etisalat Group
- Flexential
- Global Switch
- Green Mountain
- Gulf Data Hub
- HostDime
- InterNexa
- Iron Mountain
- IXcellerate
- Keppel Data Centres
- Moro Hub
- NEXTDC
- ODATA
- Ooredoo
- Orange Business Services
- QTS Realty Trust
- Rosetelecom Data Centers
- Scala Data Centers
- Shanghai Athub
- Sify Technologies
- SUNeVison (iAdvantage)
- Tenglong Holdings Group (Tamron)
- Turkcell
- Yondr
- Yotta Infrastructure Solutions
New Data Center Investors
- AdaniConneX
- Cirrus Data Services
- Global Technical Realty
- Novva
- Open Access Data Centres (OADC)
- Quantum Loophole
- Stratus DC Management
- ESR Cayman
- Data Center First
- Hickory
- Infinity
- IXAfrica
