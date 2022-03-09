Southeast Asia Data Center Market Size to Reach $12.34 Billion by 2027. Around 2.3 Million Sq. Ft. of Data Center White Space to be Added – Arizton

Chicago, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s recent market research report the Southeast Asia data center market is growing at a CAGR of 6% during 2022-2027. The Southeast Asian region has a strong opportunity for new entrants with innovative data center infrastructure. It is important to invest in countries having high potential but less developed as these areas will have high growth during the forecast period.



Southeast Asia DATA CENTER MARKET REPORT SCOPE

Report Attribute Details Market Size (Investment) $12.34 Billion (2027) Market Size (Area) 2.3 Million Sq. Ft. (2027) Market Size (Power Capacity) 506.4 MW CAGR (2021-2026) 5.97% (2022-2027) Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022-2027 Market Segments Infrastructure, IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standard, Facility Type, and Geography Countries Covered Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Other Southeast Asia Countries Geographical analysis Southeast Asia

Key Highlights Offered In The Report:

The Southeast Asia data center market is among the fastest-developing markets worldwide driven by increased cloud adoption, the advent of 5G, and the adoption of advanced technology such as AI, big data, and IoT. The region is witnessing increased investments from colocation and hyperscale operators.

In 2021, some major colocation data center operators in the region included Equinix, Keppel Data Centres, Bridge Data Centres, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, Digital Realty, DCI Indonesia, and Big Data Exchange (BDx), among others.

The region is also witnessing investments from global data center operators that are partnering with local operators to invest in various countries. For instance, in May 2021, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres entered a partnership with Temasek and Triputra Group to build data centers in Indonesia.

The Southeast Asia data center market has a cumulative power capacity addition potential of over 2,400 MW between 2022 and 2027. In 2021, Singapore contributed to over 55% of the overall capacity added in Southeast Asia.

The Southeast Asia region has also witnessed several new entrants with new announced and planned projects, to come online over the next few years. These companies include GDS Services, ESR Cayman, Vantage Data Centers, Data Center First, and EdgeConneX, among others.

Singapore had imposed a temporary moratorium on new data center development which was recently removed, subject to certain conditions. The country is now planning to launch a pilot testing phase starting Q2 2022, where data center build approval will be given, subject to certain conditions.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2021−2027

Market Size & Forecast by Area (Sq. Ft.) | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, general construction, tier standards, facility type, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 12 prominent it infrastructure providers, 17 prominent support infrastructure providers, 22 prominent data center construction contractors, 15 key data center investors, and 5 new entrants



Southeast Asia Data Center Market – Key Investment

In 2021, the investment in higher-speed Ethernet switches remained strong, which was mostly driven by the demand from hyperscale data centers, cloud providers, and an increase in data center investments.

Singapore is one of the prominent data center markets, witnessing investments from various data center operators such as Equinix, Facebook, Iron Mountain, Microsoft, Big Data Exchange (BDx), and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres.

Government entities are also bringing in foreign direct investments (FDI) from data center service providers by strengthening their internet connectivity, as it is one of the major data center site selection criteria in the Southeast Asia.

Data center operators such as Equinix and Big Data Exchange (BDx) are adopting renewable energy in their data centers. Governments are also putting efforts to improve sustainability and attract investments from global data center operators.

Market Segmentation by Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Power Distribution Units

Other Electrical Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Market Segmentation by Cooling Technique

Air Based Cooling Technique

Liquid-Based Cooling Technique

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV



Market Segmentation by Facility

Colocation

Hyperscale

Enterprise



Market Segmentation by Geography

Singapore

Indonesia

Malaysia

Vietnam

Thailand

Philippines

Other Southeast Asia Countries



Southeast Asia Data Center Market – Vendors

Key Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Eaton

Legrand

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Caterpillar

Cummins



Key Data Center Contractors

AECOM

Bouygues Construction

DPR Construction

Holder Construction

Jacobs Engineering

Turner Construction

Mercury

M+W Group (Exyte)

Key Data Center Investors

Apple

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Equinix

Facebook

GDS Holdings

Google

Microsoft

NTT Global Data Centers

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Vantage Data Centers

Other Prominent Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Juniper Networks

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hitachi Vantara

Inventec

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Pure Storage

Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)

Micron Technology

MiTAC Holdings

Nimbus Data

Pivot3

Seagate Technology

Synology

Toshiba

VIOLIN

Western Digital

Super Micro Computer

Wistron (Wiwynn)

Other Prominent Data Center Support Infrastructure Provider

Airedale Air Conditioning

Alfa Laval

Asetek

Assa Abloy

Carrier

Condair

Daikin Applied

Data Aire

Delta Electronics

EAE

Generac Power Systems

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

HITEC Power Protection

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

KOHLER

KyotoCooling

Rolls Royce Power Systems AG

Panduit

Piller Power Systems

Riello Elettronica (Riello UPS)

Mitsubishi Electric

Siemens

Munters

Nlyte Software (Carrier)

Trane

Yanmar (HIMOINSA)

ZincFive

3M



Other Prominent Data Center Contractors

Arup Group

Aurecon Group

BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS

Cap Ingelec

Corgan

Dar Group

Deerns

DSCO Group

Edarat Group

Faithful+Gould

Fluor Corporation

Fortis Construction

Gensler

Gilbane Building CO.

HDR

ISG

Kirby Group Engineering

Laing O’Rourke

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

Linesight

Mace

Morrison Hershfield

NTT Facilities

Mortenson

RED

Royal HaskoningDHV

Sterling and Wilson (Shapoorji Pallonji)

Structure Tone (STO Building Group)

Syska Hennessy Group

Winthrop Engineering and Contracting

Other Prominent Data Center Investors

21VIANET

Africa Data Centres

AIMS Data Centre

Airtel (Nxtra)

AirTrunk Operating

Aligned

atNorth

Beyond.pl

Big Data Exchange

Canberra Data Centres

Chayora

Chindata

CloudHQ

ClusterPower

Cologix

Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)

Compass Data Centers

COPT Data Center Solutions

CoreSite Realty

DataBank

DATA4

DigiPlex (IPI Partners)

EdgeConneX

Etisalat Group

Flexential

Global Switch

Green Mountain

Gulf Data Hub

HostDime

InterNexa

Iron Mountain

IXcellerate

Keppel Data Centres

Moro Hub

NEXTDC

ODATA

Ooredoo

Orange Business Services

QTS Realty Trust

Rosetelecom Data Centers

Scala Data Centers

Shanghai Athub

Sify Technologies

SUNeVison (iAdvantage)

Tenglong Holdings Group (Tamron)

Turkcell

Yondr

Yotta Infrastructure Solutions

New Data Center Investors

AdaniConneX

Cirrus Data Services

Global Technical Realty

Novva

Open Access Data Centres (OADC)

Quantum Loophole

Stratus DC Management

ESR Cayman

Data Center First

Hickory

Infinity

IXAfrica

