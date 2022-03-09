Atlantic Petroleum - Changes in Major Shareholders Holdings

Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, 2022-03-09 18:15 GMT (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P/F Atlantic Petroleum (NASDAQ OMX: ATLA DKK) today announces that the Betri Group has reduced the holdings to below 5% capital.



Today March 9, 2022, Betri Banki P/F has sold a total of 26,004 shares in Atlantic Petroleum P/F. Thereby reducing the Betri Group holdings of shares in Atlantic Petroleum to 180.626 shares corresponding to 4.88%.

Atlantic Petroleum in brief:

Atlantic Petroleum participates in oil and gas joint ventures with reputable, international partners. Atlantic Petroleum P/F is based in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, and the Company has subsidiaries and offices in the UK and Ireland. Atlantic Petroleum’s shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen.

Announcement no.: 1/2022

Issued: 09-03-2022

